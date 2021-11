Send your own question. I am reading and want to hear from you. Use this form – or email [email protected]. Also: former letter writers, I'm looking for updates! If you're someone who wrote in before, tell us how you are now – and whether our advice helped. Email your update to [email protected] with update in the subject line. Tell me what letter was yours and how it all worked out. We're desperate to know more, and we love new questions from former letter writers.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO