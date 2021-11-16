ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s A Small Town Thing’: Loose Cows Evade Littleton Police

 7 days ago

LITTLETON (CBS) – A pair of cows remain on the lam after they were able to evade Littleton Police overnight.

Officers were attempting to corral two loose cows that were wandering near Ayer Road and Spectacle Pond Road early Tuesday morning.

“It’s a small town thing!” Littleton Police posted in a statement online.

Police try to corral a pair of loose cows. (Image Credit: Littleton Police)

The cows ran into the woods after evading police and local farmers who were trying to assist.

Anyone who sees the cows is asked to not approach or chase them. Instead, they can call (978) 540-2300.

