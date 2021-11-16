ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2021 College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: Top ACC Job Up For Grabs

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Seu2i_0cyF8v2u00

Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report

The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare.

USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season.

As of the first week of November, nine Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year.

Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas.

We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place.

LSU

Out: Ed Orgeron

In: TBD

The Latest: Kiffin, Baylor's Dave Aranda, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and even Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher have been mentioned for the gig in Baton Rouge. Louisiana's Billy Napier is also worth keeping an eye on despite reports of LSU administration ready to spend a big check.

USC

Out: Clay Helton

In: TBD

The Latest: James Franklin has been the wire-to-wire name to know in the USC vacancy, despite several losses in 2021 and even mis-speaking leading up to the Ohio State game. Franklin even changed representation, hiring Jimmy Sexton at this awfully coincidental time.

Virginia Tech

Out: Justin Fuente

In: TBD

The Latest: Fuente and the Hokies mutually elected to part ways following a six-year run in Blacksburg. Hired away from Memphis in 2016, Fuente went 43-31 during his time with the program. Early names that are expected to be in the running for the Hokies including Louisiana's Billy Napier, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, SMU's Sonny Dykes and others.

TCU

Out: Gary Patterson

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the more surprising parting of ways came in Fort Worth, where there is plenty of speculation underway as to who may replace the program's all time winningest coach. Extreme examples from Art Briles, Hugh Freeze, Matt Campbell and even Deion Sanders have been speculated upon. Napier and SMU's Sonny Dykes make more logical sense given their ties to the state and region.

Washington

Out: Jimmy Lake

In: TBD

The Latest: This job may be viewed as one of the more surprising openings to date in the 2021 cycle. The program announced the decision on Sunday, for reasons on and off the field .

Washington State

Out: Nick Rolovich

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the more unexpected job openings came via off-field reasoning, so Wazzu has its hands full in figuring out what's next. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, former Washington coach Chris Peterson and even longtime coach Jim McElwain have been mentioned for this one.

Texas Tech

Out: Matt Wells

In: Joey McGuire

The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock. He hit the ground running, too .

Akron

Out: Tom Arth

In: TBD

The Latest: Speculation is all over the place for the MAC job, from former Zip quarterback Charlie Frye to high school coaches in the state of Ohio.

Connecticut

Out: Randy Edsall

In: Jim Mora

The Latest: UConn somehow found a way to upgrade with the hire of the former NFL and UCLA head coach, who has ties to regions throughout the country. Some time off likely did him well, though eh stayed close to the game as an analyst for various media outlets.

Massachusetts

Out: Walt Bell

In: TBD

The Latest: UMass won two games in Bell's tenure so it's tough to defend. Time for Moorhead?

Florida International

Out: Butch Davis

In: TBD

The Latest: On Monday morning, somewhat expected, multiple reports came in suggesting the program would move on from Butch Davis following the conclusion of the 2021 season later this month. Football Scoop was on this in October , citing Davis' age and lack of success in Miami over recent seasons, including a winless 2020 in the abbreviated campaign. FIU lost to Middle Tennessee 50-10 on Saturday to fall to

Georgia Southern

Out: Chad Lunsford

In: Clay Helton

The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Randy Edsall
Person
Gary Patterson
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Fbs#Lsu#Tcu#Sports Illustrated#Ole Miss#Baylor#Michigan State#Texas A M#Ohio State#Franklin#Virginia Tech Out#Hokies#Liberty
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
101
Followers
146
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy