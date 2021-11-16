Beginning my project management career

Bart has been in ecommerce for over 20 years, and can't imagine a better job to have. He is interested in all things agile, or anything new to learn. A development team I used to manage had a custom for your first project. It was to write your name in a comment in a text file, get it reviewed, and deploy it to production. The file had been around for a long time and contained lots of names from back when senior developers were interns, and it even contained a few names more than once—for people who left the team and then came back. A lot of team members thought it was kind of a silly first assignment, but it was both a good learning experience to understand how code went from your desktop to live, and it was a good way to get people started. Being able to ship something, even as small as one line in a throwaway file, broke a lot of initial barriers that new people face. Near the top of everyone’s launch plan was to complete this minor task, and most everyone commented on how valuable it was for later.

