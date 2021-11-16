ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Beginning my project management career

projectmanagement.com
 7 days ago

I have a Business Studies degree and have worked 4 years in IT sales, but I've realised IT isn't for me due to lack of interest. Following research into other careers, I'm particularly interested in project management. I appreciate this can be a...

www.projectmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: HIT Project Manager

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the HIT Project Manager position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by ROI Healthcare Solutions and is Remote. Here’s a description of the position:. KEY...
HEALTH
roadsbridges.com

AI powered imagery enhances project management

As public awareness of infrastructure spending increases, the construction industry is finding new ways to enhance jobsite productivity. Top contractors rely on innovative integrations to get the most out of their project management platforms. Construction cameras are now an integral part of jobsite management and a key driver of digitalization...
TECHNOLOGY
projectmanagement.com

Trust Is Critical, but Verification Is Still Important

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
ECONOMY
arizona.edu

High Demand for Project Managers Locally and Nationally

Project management is highly in demand among Arizona employers, with over 74,000 job postings asking for project management skills in the past year alone. Just about every industry you can think of hires project managers, making project management skills highly transferable across the country (and even around the world). Project...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Management Skills#Pmp
projectmanagement.com

Conversations on Citizen Development: Ask the Expert (Part 1) - Advice on Adopting Low-Code/No-Code

Mario is an experienced PMO manager with more than 15 years managing portfolios, programs and projects in Telecom, IT, Infrastructure, Defense, Space and Aeronautics. He also teaches project management, strategy and business administration at colleges and business schools/MBA courses. Topics: Citizen Developer. In this article, you will learn tips and...
cushmanwakefield.com

Welcome to the Future of Project Management Delivery

Twenty years ago, the construction and building industry operated as a vast constellation of silos, with every service provider — from project managers, architects and engineers to contractors and subcontractors — using their own distinct technology platforms. There was little automation and there were numerous processes, all of which created duplicate data in disparate point solution programs, spreadsheets, word processing software, PDFs and email platforms. Though the creative and talented people in the building industry could generally manage projects in a consistent delivery process, there was little efficiency, wide room for errors and too much time spent duplicating efforts.
INDUSTRY
pocketgamer.biz

Careers in games: getting started as a community manager

Games can fly or fail based on their core loop. But the actions repeated over and over again to deepen player engagement can also miss the mark if the interaction in the community fails to heighten the gaming experience and interest in playing the game. That's where the community manager...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

How Companies Should Act When Employees Work Two Full-Time Jobs

According to a recent poll by The Wall Street Journal, there is a new trend in remote work: having two full-time jobs at once. Most employees try to hide their "double life" from their employers. Even with a conscientious attitude, when both employers know about the existence of each other, there are many overlaps. It is impossible to attend two Scrum Morning Stand-Ups or two important meetings simultaneously. It's better to warn that such cases are not welcome so you can aim for an employee who will fully invest in your company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
uhcl.edu

Press 'start' to begin new career: serious games offer valuable skills

Games — the word alone invokes images of children sitting in front of screens for hours. Generally, the word is not associated with adults who are engaged in constructive work. Nevertheless, gamification and "serious" games, which are defined as games with a specific, measurable learning objective, have become an instrumental tool for acquiring new skills in the workplace.
HOUSTON, TX
projectmanagement.com

Purpose of PM

In most projects, there are specialists or subject matter experts working in their areas of expertise. In order to collaborate, communicate and integrate among each other and follow a common target, they need to spend some time and effort on building trust, enabling communication and aligning within the team. Also, external requests, from customers, executive management or even other stakeholders might approach the team and might distract them from their technical tasks.
ECONOMY
cpajournal.com

Reflections on My Career as an Accounting Educator

The purpose of this essay is to provide some reflections about my 40-year career as an accounting educator. My focus will include the inspiration for my pursuit of an academic career; the changes that I have observed in curriculum, technology, students, and ethical behavior during those 40 years; and my most notable sources of career satisfaction and frustration during that time.
EDUCATION
projectmanagement.com

The Risk and Reward of Organizational Rituals

Yasmina Khelifi is a French project manager with three PMI certifications. She has been working in an international environment for 20 years. She is a passionate volunteer at PMI and Professional Women’s Network. She is also a regular volunteer blogger on ProjectManagement.com. She is the host and founder of the podcast “Global Leaders Talk with Yasmina Khelifi."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
projectmanagement.com

Are We Talking the Same Language? Some Scary Cultural Warnings

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
MARGARET THATCHER
projectmanagement.com

A Fractional Agile Transformation Won’t Work

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

High level status updates.

Hi Everyone. I've been tasked with creating a visual aid for use during functional and executive status update meetings. The main purpose is to provide awareness to other functional teams who may need to contribute information on risks, dependencies, or impact but are not always willing or very vocal during the meetings. If we could have a visual (template) to capture high level information on critical tasks and somehow assist in engaging participants to validate status, that would be helpful. The focus of these meetings is on work to be completed and not work already completed. Thoughts and opinions are welcome....thanks in advance.
projectmanagement.com

Pitfalls of referencing agile

One of the clichés you will run across if you read enough articles or watch enough videos about agility is that we should be using the term as an adjective rather than as a noun. Here are a couple of examples of this misuse. "We are doing agile" Agile is...
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

It Shall Be Released

Bart has been in ecommerce for over 20 years, and can't imagine a better job to have. He is interested in all things agile, or anything new to learn. A development team I used to manage had a custom for your first project. It was to write your name in a comment in a text file, get it reviewed, and deploy it to production. The file had been around for a long time and contained lots of names from back when senior developers were interns, and it even contained a few names more than once—for people who left the team and then came back. A lot of team members thought it was kind of a silly first assignment, but it was both a good learning experience to understand how code went from your desktop to live, and it was a good way to get people started. Being able to ship something, even as small as one line in a throwaway file, broke a lot of initial barriers that new people face. Near the top of everyone’s launch plan was to complete this minor task, and most everyone commented on how valuable it was for later.
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

For PMP exam, are there questions from PMI Code of Ethics

I am taking some mock test from third party e-learning for PMP and saw questions related to PMI Code of Ethics.. I am under impression that the exam will be from the content within PMBOK and Agile Practice Guide - do I need any other material to review?
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy