[WATCH] Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is Great for an East Texas Gamer

Back in June, Nintendo followed up on their Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary Game & Watch handheld system with a version based on the The Legend of Zelda. It's been a long wait, but the release date is almost here. The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is set to launch this Friday, November 12th. At the time of writing, the only place that you can get your pre-order in is here at GameStop for $49.99. Restocks are expected here at Best Buy and here on Amazon, so keep tabs on those links - especially on the launch date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO