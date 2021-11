BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team remains on the road this Friday, eying its first win of the season, when the Mountain Hawks head to Merrimack to face the Warriors. Gametime at Lawler Arena is set for 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row. Last time out, Lehigh had a strong start and finish at Monmouth, but a tough stretch from the end of the first half until the beginning of the second was the difference in an 85-75 defeat. The Mountain Hawks are set to face Merrimack for the first time in program history.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO