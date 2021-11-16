ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pax River Updates Gate 1 Closure Repair Date, Will Now Close Nov. 18-21, 2021

By Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Office
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgLZx_0cyF5t6P00

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River has moved the Gate 1 repair date closure up 24-hours and is now scheduled to close NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 from Thursday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, for repairs. Gate 2 will remain open for 24-7 operations for the duration of the closure period. Gate 3 will maintain normal hours during this period.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO.

