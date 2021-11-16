ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress is waiting on the CBO for its Build Back Better report – but how did fiscal scorekeepers come to be so powerful in politics?

By Philip Rocco Marquette University
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) “How much will it cost?” This question, perhaps more than any other, bedevils Congress’ efforts to change public policy. And whatever problems a major piece of legislation might purport to solve, no adjective...

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Grassley
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Pelosi Sets Build Back Better Bill Vote for TONIGHT as CBO Releases Cost Estimate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Cbo#Budget Deficit#Marquette University#House#Democrats#Senate#American
Washington Post

CBO delivers surprisingly good news to Democrats on Build Back Better

It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

House poised to approve Biden’s social spending plan Friday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats plan to approve their sweeping measure Friday to strengthen the nation’s social safety net programs and begin to respond to the climate crisis, a sorely needed show of progress for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda even as it faces more hurdles. Their attempt to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
spectrumlocalnews.com

House moves toward Build Back Better vote with CBO estimates in hand

The House of Representatives on Thursday began debate and slowly moved toward a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill, a sweeping measure aimed at expanding the social safety net and devoting funds to combat climate change. Final debate on the long-delayed legislation came after the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrat Lael Brainard picked as Fed chief's right-hand woman

Lael Brainard, nominated Monday by President Joe Biden to serve as vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, advocates for regulating the financial system, addressing climate risks and fighting economic inequality. A fellow member of the president's Democratic Party who is known as a skillful negotiator and specialist in international trade, Brainard was a favorite of the party's progressive wing to take over as central bank chair from Jerome Powell. Biden nominated Powell for a second term and tapped Brainard to be his new deputy at the world's most influential central bank, replacing Republican Richard Clarida. Both positions require approval by the US Senate. A central bank governor since she was appointed to the Fed Board of Governors in 2014 by then-president Barack Obama, Brainard has been the sole Democrat on the body for the last three years.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy