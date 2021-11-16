ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City, Anderlecht eyeing Southampton prospect Kegs Chauke

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton prospect Kegs Chauke is attracting interest from across Europe. The England under-18 international, also eligible for South Africa, is out of contract at the end of the season and yet...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton and Newcastle eyeing West Brom striker Reyes Cleary

Southampton and Newcastle are eyeing West Brom striker Reyes Cleary. Cleary has been in scintillating form for Baggies' under-18s and under-23s this season, netting 15 goals in just 13 appearances. And that run from the 17-year-old is said to have piqued the interest of German giants Bayern Munich. The Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City great Kompany happy he tried being Anderlecht player-manager

Manchester City great Vincent Kompany felt he handled being Anderlecht player-manager well. Kompany started his career as a player-manager with Anderlecht in 2019. "Being a player-coach is mad," he told Rio Ferdinand's podcast FIVE. "It is definitely worth the experience once. "What I did have was a fantastic relationship with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves worried as Man City, Liverpool eyeing loan star Hwang

Wolves have concern over the long-term future of Hee-chan Hwang. The Mirror says Wolves are trying to turn RB Leipzig striker Hwang's loan move into a permanent deal in January amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. Hwang has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anderlecht#Man City#Manchester City#Southampton#Talksport#German#Belgian#Thatcham Town#Tribal Football
FanSided

Manchester City eye Premier League’s newest loan star

According to recent reports from the Mirror, Manchester City have joined Liverpool in pursuit of a certain premier league forward who is currently on loan at his current club. The player in question is Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Korean striker Hwang Hee-Chan who joined the club on a loan from German Outfit RB Leipzig this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea eyeing Napoli Bosman prospect Lorenzo Insigne

Chelsea are eyeing Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne. Insigne is coming off contract at the end of the season and has been offered new terms at 50 per cent less than what he currently earns. Chelsea have enjoyed a great start to the season and sit top of the Premier League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Anderlecht boss Kompany likens Arsenal midfielder Lokonga to Yaya Toure

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has likened Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to his former Manchester City teammate Yaya Toure. Kompany oversaw the sale of Lokonga to Arsenal this past summer. Speaking to Vibe with Five, Kompany said: "When I was still a player for City, I was coming to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

India's Thane City FC joins Southampton network

Southampton have named Thane City FC as the latest of their International Academy Partners, marking the club's first partnership in India. The club has signed a partnership that will see Southampton FC's Football Partnership team supporting Thane City's development goals over the next three years. Thane's aim is to create...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Norwich City vs Southampton Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

After registering wins in their respective previous games in the English Premier League, Norwich City and Southampton take on each other on Saturday. Ahead of the Norwich City vs Southampton game, here is our preview, prediction and live-streaming details. Norwich City vs Southampton: Match Preview. Norwich City’s story has remained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City v Southampton

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for his first game in charge. Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined and Sam Byram will play for the development side on Friday night as he builds up his fitness. Nathan Redmond has recovered from Covid-19, meaning Southampton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker De Bruyne supports Wenger World Cup plans

Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne supports Arsene Wenger's biannual World Cup plans. UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation's president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups. "At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Norwich City vs. Southampton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League returns this Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 3-3-5; Norwich City 1-8-2 Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.36 goals per match before their game on Saturday. They will take on Southampton at 10 a.m. ET at Carrow Road after a week off. Contestboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Crunching the numbers of his Manchester United reign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United after their humbling 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday.The writing had seemingly been on the wall for Solskjaer since the humiliating defeats by local rivals Liverpool and Manchester City with the Hornets ultimately delivering the final blow.His departure comes with United seventh in the table after Saturday’s defeat having won only one of their last seven Premier League games, while Solskjaer won 54.2 per cent of his games in charge.That is lower than predecessor Jose Mourinho’s 58 per cent but a better win rate than United’s other permanent managers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
UEFA
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: Bernardo Silva is currently undroppable for Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims Bernardo Silva is currently “undroppable”.The Portugal midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to the season after regaining his place in the Premier League champions’ side.The 27-year-old, who slipped down the pecking order last term, wanted to leave the club in the summer but no move materialised.BER-NAR-DOOOOOOOOO SILVA! 🎶⚽️ @Sure🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/8nSbQ5qdMB— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 12, 2021Circumstances then offered Silva a way back into the team in the early weeks of the campaign and he has fully seized the opportunity, impressing in various guises in Guardiola’s fluid attack.Guardiola said: “Right now he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Comparing Manchester United’s managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years but the club are now looking for their fifth full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013.Here, we look at the record of those to have followed Ferguson.David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)P51 W27 D9 L15 Trophies: 0The Scot was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995....
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy