Rob Kardashian Will Not Be Starring In His Family's Upcoming Hulu Show, He Doesn't Want His Life 'To Be A Part Of It,' Source Spills

It seems not all of the family will be appearing in the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu show.

According to a HollywoodLife insider, Rob Kardashian will not be featured in the new show "because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter [Dream] to be a part of it." The source added that "everyone respects this decision."

"Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations," the insider explained.

Source: MEGA

According to the source, Keeping Up With The Kardashians drove "a wedge in between him and Kim [Kardashian] at one point." The 34-year-old had "several close friends die" during his time on the reality show, and almost lost Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom — whom "he was so close to."

"Although he would not have what he has without [the show], Rob is forging his own path now and focusing on himself, his health, and his daughter," the source explained. "Rob is in a great place right now and everyone is really proud of him."

Source: MEGA

"He has a solid relationship with all of his family," the source maintained. "He also has a great relationship with his nieces and nephews. More importantly, Rob is a great father to his daughter and puts her before anything."

Not much is known about the KarJenners' new project, which is reportedly in production. However, Kim told The Wall Street Journal last month that the show will focus on the family's business ventures instead of drama, before teasing: "I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out."

Source: MEGA

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé also hinted that it could air "in a few months, either end of January, early February."

"That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously," the Good American co-founder shared. "We're really excited."

KUWTK came to an end earlier this year after 20 seasons.