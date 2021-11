Tottenham are hosting Leeds United in north London on Sunday, as the visitors look to revive their struggling early-season form, while Spurs aim to earn their first Premier League win under new manager Antonio Conte.Spurs drew 0-0 at Everton in Conte’s first game in charge before the international break. In between that game and this one, Harry Kane has scored seven goals for his country and returns from England duty full of confidence in a major boost for Conte.Leeds are still searching for their form of last season and remain without key players.Here is everything you need to know.When is...

