Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

* Soybeans ease from 5-week top, wheat off 9-year peak * U.S. harvest progress, improved wheat conditions curb rally * Soybeans rallied on strong crush, U.S.-China summit hopes (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices inched lower on...

www.agriculture.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Up, Soybeans Down

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher, beans are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat is flat to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Tuesday with range-bound action and flat to weaker spread trade continuing as we head towards the holiday break. Ethanol margins will continue to support near term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher and unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins a bit into the near term.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat inches lower from 9-year high, USDA report caps losses

CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday, though concerns about global supplies kept the grain near a nine-year high. Corn edged lower as the United States moved to tap emergency supplies, while soybeans firmed. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 9-year high on USDA condition report

CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near their highest level in nine years, as concerns about global supplies were fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Early Australia wheat harvest shows lower protein, raising supply woes

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. Australia is expected to be a key wheat exporter in the 2021-22 season, but heavy rains...
AGRICULTURE
State
Washington State
Agriculture Online

Indian farmers hold soybeans as government measures cut prices

SATARA, India, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian farmer Suresh Dhane harvested soybeans from an acre of land nearly a month ago, but like millions of others has been holding onto his crop instead of selling it to oilseed processors, hoping prices will rise. Slow farmer selling has reduced oilseed crushing...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Paris wheat sets new record highs as traders fret on world supplies

PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Paris wheat futures rose to new record peaks on Tuesday, while Chicago wheat consolidated near a nine-year high, as quality risks in Australia's harvest and a deterioration in U.S. growing conditions kept attention on tightening global supplies. Corn and soybeans edged lower, pressured by a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 2-3 cents, wheat down 3-4 cents, soybeans down 6-7 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat stepped back after climbing a day earlier, supported by global supply concerns after early harvests in Australia show signs of crop deterioration. * U.S. winter wheat conditions fell as of Nov. 21, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, with good-to-excellent ratings dropping two points to 44%. Analysts on average had expected the USDA to rate 46% of the crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. * Winter wheat planting was 96% complete, USDA said, 1 percentage point less than the market expectations. A week ago, winter wheat planting was 94% complete. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 3-1/2 cents lower at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last fell 1/4 cent to $8.61-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $10.20-3/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased overnight, pressured by a strengthening dollar and lower crude oil prices. * Corn harvest was 95% complete last week, 1 percentage point below the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll of 11 market analysts. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.74-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight, pressured by a firmer dollar and beneficial rains in South America. * Soybean harvest was 95% complete last week, 1 percentage point below the average of analyst estimates. * Argentina expects rainfall midweek and into the weekend, which should benefit developing soybeans in the country. * January soybeans last traded 6 cents lower at $12.68-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests reach 95% complete, USDA reports

The U.S. farmers near completion of this year’s corn and soybean harvests, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 95% complete vs. a 92% five-year average. The corn harvest in Indiana is 91% complete. In Iowa, farmers have picked...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU wheat exports ahead of last season, French data still lacking

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July are running ahead of the previous season despite some French volumes missing from the total, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. By Nov. 21, EU soft wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest in around nine years on Monday as rain in Australia intensified concern about shrinking supplies in leading global exporters. Soybeans and corn also rose, gaining spillover support from wheat. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat was up 2.1%...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early, KC Wheat Firm

March corn is down 3 cents, January soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, while European stocks are lower. U.S. stocks were initially higher after news broke Monday that Jerome Powell would stay on as Federal Reserve Chairman, but gains were trimmed back by the close.
AGRICULTURE
#Maize#Winter Wheat#Grains Soybeans#European#Reuters#Chinese#Cbot#Usda
Agriculture Online

Brazil 2021/22 soybean planting nears 85%

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop has reached about 85% of the estimated area, with fieldwork nearly complete in major producing states Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, data provided by two agribusiness consultancies showed on Monday. Safras & Mercado said sowing...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher, Lead by Wheat

Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents higher at midday, bean futures are 13 to 14 cents higher and wheat futures are 16 to 27 cents higher. Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents higher at midday with action following the lead of wheat and remaining near the upper end of the range to start the week with other fresh news limited. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher with unleaded values sliding to crimp blender margins a bit.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1% to hit near 9-year high on supply woes

CANBERRA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1% on Monday as concerns over tight global supplies pushed prices to a near nine-year high. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1% at $8.43 a bushel, as of 0229 GMT, near the session high of $8.45-3/4 a bushel - the highest since December 2012. Wheat closed 1.7% higher on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: KC Wheat Pushing New Highs

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 3 1/2 cents, January soybeans are up 1 3/4 cents and March KC wheat is up 24 1/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher with mostly higher stocks overseas. President Joe Biden is expected to pick a Federal Reserve Chairman by Tuesday. The president may be in a merciful mood after pardoning two national turkeys Friday, but it is not clear if Jerome Powell will keep his job. A report on U.S. existing home sales in October is due out later Monday morning, at 9 a.m. CST.
AGRICULTURE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with strong demand

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 5th consecutive week last week amid strong demand from importers, analysts said on Monday. Russia sold about 250,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria last week. This market is traditionally dominated by France, and Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been lobbying for access to it for years. The shipment is due in December. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of December was $334 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $6 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $337 a tonne while barley rose by $8 to $304 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $78.3 per tonne this week. The weather remains neutral for the 2022 crop with temperature expected to be close to average level or higher in the main winter grain producing regions this week, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,225 roubles/t +125 rbls wheat, European part ($207.25) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,650 rbls/t -400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,400/t +$25 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,400/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,575 rbls/t -125 - white sugar, $633.6/t +$8.6 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4604 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures touch 9-year peaks on strong demand, supply worries

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures rallied to their highest levels in nearly nine years on Monday on concerns about global supplies and rising demand from world buyers. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 23-1/4 cents at $8.57-1/2 a bushel after hitting a contract high of $8.59-1/2, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. All contracts posted life-of-contract highs * Actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat added 28 cents to settle at $8.66-1/2 a bushel. December futures hit the highest point for a front-month contract since December 2012. All HRW wheat contracts posted contract highs. * MGEX March spring wheat ended 13-1/4 cents higher at $10.23-1/2 a bushel. * Excessive rains in Australia stalled its harvest and threatened crop quality less than a week after heavy rains disrupted grain exports from western Canada. * Russian wheat prices gained for the fifth consecutive week last week amid strong demand from importers. Exports are down by 34% since July 1, due to a smaller crop and export taxes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to hold its winter wheat crop condition rating steady at 46% good to excellent in a weekly report due later on Monday afternoon, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China's Oct. soy imports from U.S. slump due to weak demand, hurricane

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, customs data showed on Sunday, hit by poor demand and limited exports. China brought in 775,331 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tonnes a year earlier,...
ECONOMY
vanceairscoop.com

Grains consolidate while cattle surge

Happy early Thanksgiving to you and your families market watchers. That’s right, the holiday season is just about here. Did you know that the largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the world is standing tall in downtown Enid, Oklahoma, and will “light up the plains” next Friday night after turkey day?
ENID, OK

