GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat stepped back after climbing a day earlier, supported by global supply concerns after early harvests in Australia show signs of crop deterioration. * U.S. winter wheat conditions fell as of Nov. 21, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, with good-to-excellent ratings dropping two points to 44%. Analysts on average had expected the USDA to rate 46% of the crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. * Winter wheat planting was 96% complete, USDA said, 1 percentage point less than the market expectations. A week ago, winter wheat planting was 94% complete. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 3-1/2 cents lower at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last fell 1/4 cent to $8.61-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $10.20-3/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased overnight, pressured by a strengthening dollar and lower crude oil prices. * Corn harvest was 95% complete last week, 1 percentage point below the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll of 11 market analysts. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.74-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight, pressured by a firmer dollar and beneficial rains in South America. * Soybean harvest was 95% complete last week, 1 percentage point below the average of analyst estimates. * Argentina expects rainfall midweek and into the weekend, which should benefit developing soybeans in the country. * January soybeans last traded 6 cents lower at $12.68-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO