Although 2021 is obviously far from over, RootMetrics is ready to share the preliminary results of its H2 research into the big three US carriers' 5G networks. The always reliable and trustworthy mobile analytics firm has already been able to complete its comprehensive testing of 60 out of 125 metropolitan markets for the July 13 - September 23 period, and believe it or not, there are some staggering differences to note compared to the same company's full H1 2021 report.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO