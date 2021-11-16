Re-designing from the customer up: how to transform insurance with digital technology

With the rise of digital ordering occasioned by the pandemic, ghost kitchens have gone from an enterprising new model to an industry mainstay in a remarkably short period of time. While these delivery-only restaurants have provided restaurants with many opportunities to gain customers and drive conversion without prohibitive spending, the speed with which the trend took hold has posed its own issues, with the infrastructure unable to evolve quickly enough to keep up with the demand. Now, restaurants reliant on digital ordering often have to choose between limiting their availability and supporting a difficult-to-manage tangle of disparate channels.

