ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Re-designing from the customer up: how to transform insurance with digital technology

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance is being transformed through new digital technologies, with customers as well as insurance companies benefitting. Traditional insurance companies have a reputation for cumbersome customer sign-up processes. And while innovations in technology can provide a more streamlined customer experience, there is often scepticism around “insurtech” and the role that technology plays...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How Lenders Can Improve The Customer Experience Through Digital Transformation

Peter Shubenok is the Founder and CEO at RNDpoint, a leading provider of lending platforms for Banks and MFIs. Customer experience (CX) is critical to any business. In 2020, around 27% of brands improved CX quality, 13% higher than in 2019, according to consumer surveys by Forrester. Back then, companies focused on finding and eliminating problems, including internal processes. But 2020 changed everything, forcing businesses to rethink the core competencies of customer experience.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Amplitude CEO: Customers are asking, what happens after digital transformation?

Amplitude, the product analytics company that went on the public market in September, reported its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, delivering revenue growth of 72% year-over-year. The company has had solid year-over-year comparisons due to the pandemic -- as its customers accelerated their digital transformations, they looked to products like...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Microtransactions and Revitalizing the Gaming Industry

Microtransactions are a staple of many modern video games, to the point that many have just accepted them. Thanks to blockchain technology, however, new models are emerging that stand to disrupt the norm. Play-to-earn video games are growing in popularity, and new services are lowering the cost of entry. These innovations are set to become the catalyst to create a true vision of the coming metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Digital Technologies#Insurtech#Founder Of Eip Ltd
MedicalXpress

How to design personalized and meaningful technology for older adults

More and more research suggests framing aging positively rather than focusing on problems. In her Ph.D. research on the department of Industrial Design Marjolein den Haan—Wintermans adhered to this positive design lens which resulted in concrete guidelines to come up with good technological solutions together with older adults thereby enriching more facets of an individual's daily life.
TECHNOLOGY
biztechmagazine.com

How Banks Can Use Automation to Power Digital Transformation

Natalie Gross is a freelance journalist and podcast producer based in the Washington, D.C., area. She has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University. Prior to 2020, banks were adopting automated ways of completing processes that had traditionally been done by hand and on paper. However, the global coronavirus...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

How a technology boost can help redefine hospitality customer service

Customer demand for frictionless experiences is transforming the hotel experience from booking to check out. Pent-up demand for travel is bringing people out in droves. As travel restrictions lift and vaccination rates rise, airports are reporting record crowds and hotel rooms are filling up months in advance. Yet travelers are still exercising caution, including when it comes to customer service interactions, and hoteliers need to be cognizant of this new reality to be sure their guests feel comfortable during their stay.
Forbes

How Small Businesses Turned The Tables On Turmoil Using Digital Technology

As the country slowly emerges from the pandemic, it’s time to take stock and ask—which businesses survived? And how did they do it?. Time and time again, one strategy consistently rises to the top—the adoption of digital and mobile technology. Those businesses that realized that they must continue to adapt or suffer the consequences were among the fortunate who persevered.1 Pivoting to meet the needs of their employees, partners, and customers by leveraging digital technology to run their business, gave them the staying power they needed to succeed.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Software
The Press

Hero Digital's New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers the Hidden Customer Experience Attributes that Drive Successful Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience consultancy, has released the Truth & Beauty Index. This inaugural study facilitates enterprise digital transformation by uncovering what matters most to customers in 2021. The Truth & Beauty Index surveyed 5,000+ customers across 52 brands...
ECONOMY
Forbes

How Digital Transformation Could Change Research And Development For Pharmaceutical And Beauty Companies

Jessica is the Founder & CEO of Valux Digital, a nationally recognized full-service marketing and PR firm. Talking about research and development for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries used to conjure up images of scientists isolated in laboratories. Today, digital technology is set to change the field radically; digital factory revenue alone could reach $4.5 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research (via PR Newswire), and pharmaceutical manufacturers could spend $1.2 billion on data analytics by 2030.
ECONOMY
techbeacon.com

How DevSecOps enables high-velocity digital transformation

Securing applications in these times of high-velocity digital transformation is an uphill battle. The challenges of developing secure applications within a DevOps pipeline continue to exist, and new issues arise when infrastructure and code are deployed automatically. With cloud migration on the rise, organizations are moving to a new phase...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thailand's Largest Digital Technology and Internet Provider True Digital Group Chooses Vantiq to Power Real-time, Integrated IoT Services for Enterprise Customers

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Vantiq, the leading enterprise development platform for distributed real-time event-driven applications, announced today that True Digital Group (TDG), a subsidiary of True Corporation, Thailand's second-largest telecom service provider, has chosen the Vantiq platform to build and deliver innovative digital enterprise services. Leveraging Vantiq's agile platform for real-time data monitoring and processing at the edge, TDG is providing new smart services that enable business customers to monitor events taking place across digital sensors and IoT devices and automate real-time responses as they occur.
WORLD
The Guardian

Director of Digital Transformation

There is flexibility over the work location of this post but there is an expectation that there will be frequent travel to our Leeds office as well as travel across the country. Skills for Care is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England. We...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Outdated Technologies Keep Ghost Kitchens From Reaching Their Customers

With the rise of digital ordering occasioned by the pandemic, ghost kitchens have gone from an enterprising new model to an industry mainstay in a remarkably short period of time. While these delivery-only restaurants have provided restaurants with many opportunities to gain customers and drive conversion without prohibitive spending, the speed with which the trend took hold has posed its own issues, with the infrastructure unable to evolve quickly enough to keep up with the demand. Now, restaurants reliant on digital ordering often have to choose between limiting their availability and supporting a difficult-to-manage tangle of disparate channels.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

mimik Technology and Claysol Media Labs Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation via Seamless Shift to Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

Digital transformation in beautiful Albania

With breathtaking 9000-foot mountains and beautiful coastlines on the Ionian and Adriatic seas, Albania is a picturesque country of some 2.88 million people in southeastern Europe. It also has a very sophisticated telecommunications industry led by ALBtelecom. The ALBtelecom network covers all the needs of Albanian businesses and families from...
WORLD
thecustomer.net

How Customer Experience Will Transform in the Coming Years

Customer Experience (CX) has been changing and adapting year after year, but the early 2020 up to today changed the landscape of how customers interact with companies. The pandemic changed the way experts look at CX and they had to do it abruptly to keep their business afloat and to continue giving the same quality service to their customers.
ECONOMY
thecustomer.net

How Organizations can Boost Digital Transformation with a Data-Driven Culture

Digital transformation has always been closely intertwined with data. In fact, one of the first steps on the road to digital transformation is taking control of data and removing the barriers that prevent the business from exploiting it. But while technology leaders are certainly paying lip service to data by acknowledging it as an asset in their organization, to really make the most of data they must first understand and advocate for its transformative potential.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
securityintelligence.com

How to Design IoT Security From the Ground Up

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a powerful boon to business. But it also represents a massive potential expansion of the cybersecurity attack surface. So far, IoT inclusion in many organizations has been poorly organized, haphazard and poorly planned. This needs to change. After all, IT security depends on IoT security.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy