ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Space City: the home of affordable television advertising

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many UK companies – even large and established ones – the prospect of advertising on TV can be daunting. There is a general perception that TV is only for the big boys – brands with at least a couple of million to spend on creating an advert and buying...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

Agent removes listing after claims it was a former ‘bin storage area’

A bizarre property listing featuring a windowless studio flat has been removed following claims that it was a former bin storage room. The studio flat, listed at an asking price of £600 per calendar month, is located in Jefferson Place on Fernie Street in Manchester. Photos of the ‘newly refurbished’...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With just three days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
BlogHer

Lush is Leaving Social Media—Will Others Follow Suit?

It’s not every day that you see a brand bid adieu to social media. In fact, these are the accounts that surge their engagement during the holidays, when a lot of us are at least trying to unplug and relax IRL. Starting November 26, also known as Black Friday, Lush Cosmetics will be doing the exact opposite when it quits social media, which begs the question: will we see others eventually do the same? First, here are the deets on Lush’s exit, formally titled the “Global Anti-Social Media Policy”: the brand will no longer post on four platforms–Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Samsung, Beats, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, then you won’t have to wait much longer, as the main event is now just three days away. Helping kick off the bonanza this year, Currys joined the likes of Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO and Amazon to launch its Black Friday events early with thousands of deals to be had across its extensive catalogues. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowThe sale includes hundreds of deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Advertising Agencies#Advertisers#K Edit Suites#Drtv#Brtv#Cpr
The Independent

M&S buys stake in women’s fashion brand Nobody’s Child

Marks & Spencer has bought a 25% stake in womenswear brand Nobody’s Child The minority investment is the latest move by the retail stalwart to increase its branded clothing business as part of its long-term transformation strategy.Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by Andrew Xeni as an affordable and responsible fashion brand.The company has continued its rapid growth over the past year, as it has benefited from partnering on M&S’s online platform.M&S said the brand drives traffic as “the most visited guest brand” on M&S.com.It highlighted that Nobody’s Child’s midi dress products have been particularly popular on the platform.The deal,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: The best early discounts you can shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar

Black Friday – the biggest sales event of the year – is fast approaching. During the annual shopping bonanza, you can enjoy discounts across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more from leading retailers, including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys. Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend...
SHOPPING
BlogHer

6 Common Mistakes That Jeopardize Your Brand Partnership

Brand collaboration is one way a content creator can monetize their efforts, but it’s a competitive space. Advertisers routinely sift through throngs of influencers and just a fraction are usually chosen for campaigns. Every week, we work to match advertisers with creators in the SHE Media Partner Network, and depending on the brand’s needs, this process can take several rounds to finalize. First, the brand will shares details on their budget, marketing campaign, and type of influencers they want to work with. Next, we’ll filter the network for social following requirements, blog traffic, and the quality of both. Finally, we submit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from EE, Smyths Toys, Game and more

The Xbox series X launched almost one full year ago, but Microsoft’s next-generation console is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, online and in-store. The ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain crisis has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.Follow live: The best...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The world’s biggest shopping bonanza has officially begun. With just three days to go until Black Friday, we’re here to help you secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Mobile, Asda, Very, Amazon, Currys and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Follow live: The best early...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

UK businesses hit by record cost inflation but continue growth

The UK’s private sector saw cost inflation hit another record high this month amid rising wage, fuel and energy costs for firms. It came as growth in the private sector dipped only marginally as companies reported a continued increase in consumer demand. The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Airlines demand simplification of Passenger Locator Form for travel

Airlines from Britain and beyond have demanded that the UK passenger locator form is simplified. The online form must be completed in the 48 hours before arriving in the UK. Many other countries require documents to be supplied, but no other European country has a form as complex as the UK’s. It is available only in English.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there are now just three days to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been on hand all month to bring you the best offers as they drop and we predict there are still plenty more to...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nine in 10 Black Friday ‘deals’ same price or cheaper beforehand, says Which?

Nine in 10 Black Friday “deals” are the same price or cheaper in the six months beforehand, a Whic ? investigation has found.The consumer group analysed 201 of last year’s Black Friday deals at six major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys John Lewis and Richer Sounds – looking at their prices every day during the six months before and after Black Friday as well as on the day itself.Around 92% of products (184), which included popular items such as washing machines, soundbars and TVs were the same price or cheaper in the six months before Black Friday.In...
RETAIL
The Independent

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

More than 90 thought leaders and innovators gathered at Waddesdon Manor to discuss how the climate goals recently announced at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum could be put into practice. The SGI goals outline Saudi Arabia’s strategy towards creating a greener future and becoming a climate leader in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

John Lewis’s Black Friday 2021 sale has landed: Shop the best early deals from Dyson, Apple, Lego and more

Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is fast approaching – in fact, in less than one week there will be thousands of deals to shop from hundreds of retailers. But if you just can’t wait for the day itself, you’ll be pleased to hear that John Lewis & Partners has already slashed prices across every department. It joins the likes of Boots, Superdrug, AO, Currys, Very, Studio and, of course, Amazon, in dropping its deals early. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBlessing us with discounts across fashion and beauty, home...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Pets at Home continues to benefit from booming ownership as profits hit £70m

The boom in pet ownership continues to help Pets At Home hit new records in sales as dog and cat lovers turn to more premium food and products to pamper their pets, the company said.Bosses admitted they are still experiencing difficulties in supply chains but despite the issues hitting the entire retail sector, pre-tax profits for the six months to October 7 soared 81.3% to £70.6 million.Revenues were also up 18% to £677.6 million, including retail sales jumping 21.9% on a like-for-like basis, online sales up 21.5% on a year ago and revenues from its vet group grew 26.2% like-for-like.The...
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Spain to force streaming platforms to use regional languages

The Spanish government will pass a new 5 per cent tax on audiovisual production and force streaming platforms, such as Netflix, to air shows in regional languages. Catalonia’s separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) made the announcement on Tuesday. The measures come in exchange for ERC’s critical support for...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy