Law enforcement officials in the Hawkeye state say that a traffic safety goal they had set for 2021 will, unfortunately, miss the mark. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says the goal was to keep traffic fatalities to less than 300. As of last Friday, with 5-6 weeks left in the year, they say that number is already at 312. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said that outpaces traffic fatalities for the same period last year and it's actually been quite a while since it was kept at that threshold of 300.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO