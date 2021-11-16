ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Slowly clearing the clouds Tuesday, with chilly temps overnight

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYDll_0cyEz5Jq00

It’s been a busy morning, with sloppy or icy roads across the region (even in spots that didn’t get a lot of snow!)

If you’re heading out, take it easy! Especially on the secondary roads that haven’t been treated!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATM1V_0cyEz5Jq00

Clouds are going to try to clear out today, but I don’t really think they’ll make much progresses until the later afternoon/evening time frame, especially in the NEK and Adirondacks.

But clearing continues overnight allowing our temperatures to free fall, back into the teens and low to mid 20’s, a chilly to start Wednesday morning!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26btpX_0cyEz5Jq00

Although we are cloud free to start off Wednesday (with a touch of fog in the river valleys) they’re building right back in by mid morning as a warm front enters the area, along with a few sprinkles or afternoon showers. We’re keeping an eye on a bit of mixed precip or freezing rain especially for the valleys of the Kingdom (that holds on to the chillier temperatures a bit longer than the rest of the region). The window for mixed precip is short with temperature warming… all the way into the mid to upper 50’s by Thursday afternoon.

But the warm air isn’t sticking around for long as a cold front crashes through Thursday afternoon, with rain showers flipping to snow flakes in the higher terrain.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Blog#Temperature#Meteorologist#Nexstar Media Inc
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs4indy.com

A warm up and then a cool down this week; a wet Thanksgiving Day

After a chilly start to the week with the coldest air of the season so far, a warm up is on the way. Low temperatures will fall to near 20 degrees overnight and the warm up begins Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and in the 50s Wednesday. We’ll have two dry days before rain moves in for Thursday. As a cold front approaches, up to a quarter inch of rain will fall on Thanksgiving.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WDSU

A chilly Tuesday

Below average temperatures on Tuesday as those northerly winds continue to bring cold dry air into SELA. The next cold front arrives late on Thanksgiving Day. That front will bring a chance of rain but not until the evening hours. The front will also bring much cooler temperatures on Friday and below average temperatures through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Tuesday will be mild and windy with highs nearing 70 degrees. Strong south winds and dry air will result in high fire danger, especially out west. Lows will drop to the upper 40s with a strong south wind tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy, mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and a few storms. The front and rain will move out of the state by early Wednesday. A strong north wind will follow and highs on Thanksgiving will only climb to the 40s with rapidly clearing skies.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Before Pre-Thanksgiving Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado will be caught in a squeeze play again this week. We have a high pressure ridge moving through the southern Rockies along with our next storm system dropping into the Pacific northwest. Credit:CBS4   This set-up will bring in some gusty winds over the mountains, Front Range and part of the eastern plains for Tuesday. Along with the winds, humidity levels may drop into the single digits! As a result, about 3/4ths of eastern Colorado has a warning or a watch for fire danger going on. Credit:CBS4 There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger posted from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: High Temps Near 50 In Twin Cities Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities and a mix of sun and clouds across the state. The wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler, with gusts around 30 mph blowing in the afternoon and early evening. It will stay breezy overnight. Temperatures up north will be closer to average. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but the roads will be dry for any holiday travel you have planned. Thanksgiving is going to be coldest day of the week, with temperatures only expected to reach the mid-20s. Things will warm up slightly on Black Friday and stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-Up Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday. I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend. I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit. Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Thanksgiving Travel Weather Update

We are at the start of a big travel/holiday week. The weather is rather calm as we start this holiday week. We are tracking one main system that could affect travel in our region Wednesday. We have a breakdown of the weather in our area for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving...
ENVIRONMENT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy