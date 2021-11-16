Weather Blog: Slowly clearing the clouds Tuesday, with chilly temps overnight

It’s been a busy morning, with sloppy or icy roads across the region (even in spots that didn’t get a lot of snow!)

If you’re heading out, take it easy! Especially on the secondary roads that haven’t been treated!

Clouds are going to try to clear out today, but I don’t really think they’ll make much progresses until the later afternoon/evening time frame, especially in the NEK and Adirondacks.

But clearing continues overnight allowing our temperatures to free fall, back into the teens and low to mid 20’s, a chilly to start Wednesday morning!

Although we are cloud free to start off Wednesday (with a touch of fog in the river valleys) they’re building right back in by mid morning as a warm front enters the area, along with a few sprinkles or afternoon showers. We’re keeping an eye on a bit of mixed precip or freezing rain especially for the valleys of the Kingdom (that holds on to the chillier temperatures a bit longer than the rest of the region). The window for mixed precip is short with temperature warming… all the way into the mid to upper 50’s by Thursday afternoon.

But the warm air isn’t sticking around for long as a cold front crashes through Thursday afternoon, with rain showers flipping to snow flakes in the higher terrain.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

