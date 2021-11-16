ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home Prices Surging Again

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Fortune

No, the housing market isn’t about to crash—but Redfin does say some good news awaits buyers in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s understandable that some sidelined home shoppers think this unprecedented housing market is set to pop. They see an ongoing real estate run—which has sent U.S. home prices soaring 19.9% over the most recent 12-month period—that echoes the last frenzy, which ultimately culminated in the 2008 housing crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis.
BUSINESS
Rochester Business Journal

With fewer houses for sale, prices continue to rise

An already limited supply of homes on the market became even more strained in October. The number of houses for sale in Monroe County dropped to 494 last month, down 25.9 percent from the 667 available in October of 2020, according to the latest Market Report from the New York State Association of Realtors. The plunge is ...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WTOP

Not just prices: How else the housing market has changed

The National Association of Realtors has released a years’ worth of research on how the housing market has changed — and the answer is a lot. Aside from skyrocketing prices, stiff competition among potential buyers and a record speed at which homes are selling, the COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the reasons for why people are moving.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Existing Home Sales Rise Slightly but Inventory Tightens Again

Existing home sales moved higher in October, the second consecutive month of growth. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said sales of pre-owned single-family houses, townhomes, condos and cooperative apartments was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units. This was 0.8 percent higher than the rate of 6.290 million in September but 5.8 percent below the 6.73 million rate a year earlier.
REAL ESTATE
The Staten Island Advance

Average new car price surges to $46,036

The average price of a new car is now at a record high, according to vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. The average transaction price for new vehicles sold in the U.S. jumped for the seventh straight month in October, reaching a record $46,036 with buyers paying an average of $800 over sticker price. The average selling price reflects an increase of 12.9% - or $5,266 – from one year ago in October 2020 and up 2%, or $910, from September 2021.
RETAIL
signalscv.com

Grocery prices surge amid product shortage

Stevenson Ranch resident Vicki Rivera used to love going grocery shopping, opting to shop for each meal rather than getting all her groceries at once, but since the pandemic hit, she’s seen a change in her shopping habits. “It used to be fun to go weekly, but now with the...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
cbslocal.com

Deals Becoming Rarer and Rarer as Gas Prices Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you stop at the corner of 4th and Bryant Streets for gas in San Francisco, you might be leaving with lighter pockets than expected. There, a gallon of regular unleaded will cost you $5.85. If you’re willing to drive 2.2 miles, you can get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 12

Food, gas prices surge to 6.2% due to inflation

People aren't only bracing themselves for the cost of Thanksgiving, but the increasingly high gas prices. Goods like milk, gas and turkey were impacted this year due to inflation - the highest it's been since 1990. Consumer prices have jumped 6.2%. Around this time in 2020, the average for gas...
TRAFFIC
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices. U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation.
ECONOMY

