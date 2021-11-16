Biden Signs Sweeping Infrastructure Bill

'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to book her own travel to her hometown of Detroit after President Joe Biden left her off the manifest for Air Force One after her refusal to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Tlaib was among a group of House progressives, including 'squad'...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deep into the grueling negotiations over President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy package, when it seemed that bickering among Democrats would never stop, Speaker Nancy Pelosi let everyone in on a little secret. “This,” she confided quite publicly to reporters some time ago, “is the fun part.” The grind of legislating, treacherous for […]
The Governor overtook Vice President Kamala Harris in October. Prediction markets are showing momentum for “America’s Governor” in becoming the American President. Action on the PredictIt platform shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing President Joe Biden in the estimation of its investors, after having overtaken beleaguered Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.
In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
The White House has said that Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, a statement that comes amid speculation over his future as the president sees a dip in his approval rating. Biden, 79, has suffered a drop in his polling numbers in recent months, leading some Democrats...
Does Joe Biden actually want to crush low-income Americans with high inflation?. You have to wonder. Since Biden took office, it seems his every decision has tilted toward driving prices higher. The White House has gone out of its way to squash U.S. oil and gas production, helping to raise...
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored his commitment to putting climate change at the center of the central bank's policymaking decisions during his conversations with President Joe Biden, the White House said on Monday. Biden on Monday renominated Powell, a Republican,...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
Kamala Harris said "it's clear" there's more work to do after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty. Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but that he felt "angry and concerned" over the verdict. Rittenhouse was on trial for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during civil...
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
Comments / 0