It seems like a long time since we have been able to stop by any place that sells ammunition and have a ready choice of just about any caliber and load one could ever want. The cause that has been put out for our consumption has been, with so many people (12 million) going out and buying guns and ammunition over the past ten years or so, that the industry couldn't keep up with the demand. If you wish to believe that.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO