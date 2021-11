Robert Saleh said he wouldn’t take a bigger role in the Jets’ defensive game plan this week after the group was overmatched last week for the second time in three games. Saleh, who made his name in the NFL as a defensive coordinator, already spends more time on that side of the ball than the offense. That’s why it’s surprising that the Jets have the worst defense in the NFL. But Saleh gave an endorsement to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and his coaches.

