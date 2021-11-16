ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

By Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago
TAMPA (WFLA) — Workers in Portugal will soon have more free time after the country passed new labor laws this month to keep bosses from contacting them outside of work hours. According...

The Dad

New Law in Portugal Makes It Illegal for Bosses to Text Outside of Working Hours

Though many companies already recognized the benefits of allowing employees to work from home, COVID created a remote work boom. There’s a lot to be said for the ability to work from anywhere. It eliminates the dreaded commute, allows your pets to become your coworkers, and gives you the ability to make every day pajama day. With that flexibility, however, comes a host of new challenges. One of the most difficult parts of working remotely is knowing when work ends and your home life begins, but a new law in Portugal aims to prioritize a healthy work-life balance.
AMERICAS
Fatherly

Portugal Bans After-Hours Work Emails. Parents in the US Need That Now.

Your workday ends, you close your computer and you finally head downstairs to hang out with your kids and cook some dinner, except… *DING* You check your phone. Another email from the boss with the subject line “One More Thing.” You turn around and go back into the work cave, postponing that quality time with the kids — and frankly much-needed break from the 9-5+ grind — just a little bit longer.
AMERICAS
morningbrew.com

Employers who text employees after working hours could now face fines in Portugal

In today’s hybrid pandemic workplace, messages from your boss can sometimes light up your phone like the unrelenting climax of a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, regardless of the time of day. But this barrage of after-hours missives will no longer fly in Portugal, where the country’s parliament just outlawed employer texts outside of an employee’s regular working hours, “except under exceptional circumstances,” the AP reports.
AMERICAS
houstonianonline.com

In Portugal, managers are no longer allowed to call their employees after working hours | a job

In Portugal, bosses are no longer allowed to call or email their employees outside of business hours. This behavior is now illegal. Since Friday, the Portuguese government has passed a law to exempt employees now that they have started working more from home due to Corona. Employers should consider the private time of employees. If called after business hours, this can have serious consequences. For example, the employer can be fined, reports CNN.
ECONOMY
BBC

Portugal bans bosses texting staff after-hours

Portugal has banned bosses from text messaging and emailing staff out of working hours as part of new laws dubbed "right to rest". The move is part of changes being introduced to improve work-life balance in response to an expansion of working from home in the country. Companies with more...
AMERICAS
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
