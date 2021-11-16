Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

Though many companies already recognized the benefits of allowing employees to work from home, COVID created a remote work boom. There’s a lot to be said for the ability to work from anywhere. It eliminates the dreaded commute, allows your pets to become your coworkers, and gives you the ability to make every day pajama day. With that flexibility, however, comes a host of new challenges. One of the most difficult parts of working remotely is knowing when work ends and your home life begins, but a new law in Portugal aims to prioritize a healthy work-life balance.
Your workday ends, you close your computer and you finally head downstairs to hang out with your kids and cook some dinner, except… *DING* You check your phone. Another email from the boss with the subject line “One More Thing.” You turn around and go back into the work cave, postponing that quality time with the kids — and frankly much-needed break from the 9-5+ grind — just a little bit longer.
In today’s hybrid pandemic workplace, messages from your boss can sometimes light up your phone like the unrelenting climax of a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, regardless of the time of day. But this barrage of after-hours missives will no longer fly in Portugal, where the country’s parliament just outlawed employer texts outside of an employee’s regular working hours, “except under exceptional circumstances,” the AP reports.
In Portugal, bosses are no longer allowed to call or email their employees outside of business hours. This behavior is now illegal. Since Friday, the Portuguese government has passed a law to exempt employees now that they have started working more from home due to Corona. Employers should consider the private time of employees. If called after business hours, this can have serious consequences. For example, the employer can be fined, reports CNN.
Portugal has banned bosses from text messaging and emailing staff out of working hours as part of new laws dubbed "right to rest". The move is part of changes being introduced to improve work-life balance in response to an expansion of working from home in the country. Companies with more...
Portugal has new labour laws that make it illegal for employers to message staff after working hours, in a bid to provide people with a healthier work-life balance. Bosses could be penalised if the new rules are broken. Portugal was the first country in Europe to change its remote working...
