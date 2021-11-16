ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves, Manny Pina Agree Upon Two-Year, $8M Deal

 7 days ago

The Atlanta Braves have signed Manny Pina to a two-year, $8 million...

Braves add veteran to backstop, Yankees stuck with Gary Sanchez

The Atlanta Braves got a head start in free agency, as they signed former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina to a multi-year deal. The parade is over for the Atlanta Braves after they won the World Series for the first time since 1995. Now, much like their 29 counterparts, began looking at the free agency market in hopes of competing in the Fall Classic. The Braves wasted no time in adding a catcher from the free agency market, and it will make those New York Yankees fans looking to move on from Gary Sanchez a bit upset.
Braves News: Manny Pina signs, Freddie Freeman update and more

Predictably it has been a slow start to the hot stove season although the Atlanta Braves did make a little noise Monday with the signing of veteran catcher Manny Pina who agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that also contains a club option for 2024. Pina spent the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and hit a career best 13 home runs in 2021. He will add depth behind starter Travis d’Arnaud who missed a big chunk of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.
Champion Braves sign Manny Pina to add depth at catcher

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have added depth at catcher by signing Manny Pina to a two-year, $8 million contract. Pina is the first player filing for free agency after the Series to sign with a different team. He will make $3.5 million next season and...
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/21: Carlos Correa, Manny Pina, and Luis Rojas

The Mariners have released minor league players Jack Anderson and Igor Januario. Scott Servias has announced his 2022 coaching staff with many new faces and additional returners. Hitting coach Tim Laker has declined his option to return with the team while Kristopher Negron has joined the major league team as their new first base coach.
Brewers News: C Manny Pina Officially Playing Elsewhere in 2022

All good things must come to an end. In this case, we’re referring to the man….er, pineapple….who was the longest-tenured Brewers player in 2021. Catcher Manny Pina had been with the Milwaukee Brewers since being traded there by the Detroit Tigers in the deal that sent away reliever Francisco Rodriguez back in 2015. He would make his debut with the team the next season.
Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB

