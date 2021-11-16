Florida Gators Crack the AP Top 25 Following Win Over FSU

A statement victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday has the Florida Gators in the AP Top 25 for the first time since February 2021.

On the heels of an opening night victory over Elon in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, the Gators hosted their in-state rivals for an early-season test.

Performing at an elite level on both ends of the court, UF made a statement to vote holders in the AP poll, which resulted in the No. 24 ranking. Led by senior forward Colin Castleton – who posted 16 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks – the Gators would knock off the Seminoles for the first time since 2013.

Castleton won the SEC player of the week award for his contributions.

Released on Monday, the week two AP Poll contained six SEC schools, two of whom UF will battle twice in the regular season. The last time they were ranked, Florida quickly piled up back-to-back losses against South Carolina and Arkansas.

Mike White will look to avoid a similar fate this season. However, sporting four veteran transfers and three veteran returners, Florida has a breadth of maturity that bodes well for keeping their focus as they move into the public eye.

The Gators look to go 3-0 Thursday as they welcome Milwaukee to Billy Donovan Court. Tip-off is a 6 p.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

What Did We Learn From the Gators 80-57 Exhibition Win Over Embry-Riddle?

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below. Previous rankings from the preseason poll are in parenthesis.

1. Gonzaga (1)

2. UCLA (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Michigan (6)

5. Villanova (4)

6. Purdue (7)

7. Duke (9)

8. Texas (5)

9. Baylor (8)

10. Illinois (11)

11. Memphis (12)

12. Oregon (13)

13. Kentucky (10)

14. Alabama (14)

15. Houston (15)

16. Arkansas (16)

17. Tennessee (18)

18. North Carolina (19)

19. Ohio State (17)

20. Maryland (21)

21. Auburn (22)

22. St. Bonaventure (23)

23. Connecticut (24)

24. Florida (unranked)

25. USC (unranked)

Dropped out: North Carolina (19), Florida State (20), Virginia (25)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.