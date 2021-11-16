ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gators Crack the AP Top 25 Following Win Over FSU

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmuYw_0cyEuBQK00

A statement victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday has the Florida Gators in the AP Top 25 for the first time since February 2021.

On the heels of an opening night victory over Elon in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, the Gators hosted their in-state rivals for an early-season test.

Performing at an elite level on both ends of the court, UF made a statement to vote holders in the AP poll, which resulted in the No. 24 ranking. Led by senior forward Colin Castleton – who posted 16 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks – the Gators would knock off the Seminoles for the first time since 2013.

Castleton won the SEC player of the week award for his contributions.

Released on Monday, the week two AP Poll contained six SEC schools, two of whom UF will battle twice in the regular season. The last time they were ranked, Florida quickly piled up back-to-back losses against South Carolina and Arkansas.

Mike White will look to avoid a similar fate this season. However, sporting four veteran transfers and three veteran returners, Florida has a breadth of maturity that bodes well for keeping their focus as they move into the public eye.

The Gators look to go 3-0 Thursday as they welcome Milwaukee to Billy Donovan Court. Tip-off is a 6 p.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

What Did We Learn From the Gators 80-57 Exhibition Win Over Embry-Riddle?

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below. Previous rankings from the preseason poll are in parenthesis.

1. Gonzaga (1)

2. UCLA (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Michigan (6)

5. Villanova (4)

6. Purdue (7)

7. Duke (9)

8. Texas (5)

9. Baylor (8)

10. Illinois (11)

11. Memphis (12)

12. Oregon (13)

13. Kentucky (10)

14. Alabama (14)

15. Houston (15)

16. Arkansas (16)

17. Tennessee (18)

18. North Carolina (19)

19. Ohio State (17)

20. Maryland (21)

21. Auburn (22)

22. St. Bonaventure (23)

23. Connecticut (24)

24. Florida (unranked)

25. USC (unranked)

Dropped out: North Carolina (19), Florida State (20), Virginia (25)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Sports
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Basketball#Florida Gators Football#Villanova#The Florida Gators#Ap Poll#Gonzaga#Purdue#Baylor#Memphis#Ohio State
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Florida Job

The University of Florida is in need of a new head football coach. On Sunday, the SEC program announced that it had parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen, a year removed from a conference championship game appearance. “The challenge has been we haven’t been able to sustain it,” athletic...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
305
Followers
776
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy