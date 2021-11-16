ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Lugo Dies At 45

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams over a...

NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Former Astros shortstop Julio Lugo dies at 45, report says

Julio Lugo, who started his 12-year major league career in Houston during in the early 2000s, died Monday according to multiple reports. Lugo died of a heart attack, according to ESPN. He was one day shy of his 46th birthday. Houston selected Lugo in the 43rd round of the 1994...
MLB
Popculture

Julio Lugo, Longtime MLB Shortstop, Dead at 45

Julio Lugo, longtime MLB shortstop who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox, has died, the family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45 years old. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Rojas said Lugo died "presumably due to a heart attack." Lugo...
MLB
chatsports.com

Julio Lugo, shortstop for 2007 champion Boston Red Sox, dies at 45

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45. The cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, Lugo's family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.
MLB
Julio Lugo
nbcboston.com

Remembering Julio Lugo's Touching Gesture of Kindness With Red Sox

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial,...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock, Julio Lugo

The Boston Red Sox lost their first big free agent on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez made a quick decision in his free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Tigers. Where does that leave the Red Sox now in the rotation? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) John Tomase wonders...
MLB
#Major League
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Julio Lugo, Fort Hamilton alum and World Series champ, dies at 45

Former Major League Baseball player Julio Lugo died in the Dominican Republic Nov. 15, two days before his 46th birthday. Lugo’s death was presumably due to a heart attack, according to ESPN. The speedy shortstop grew up in Sunset Park and attended Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Former Dodgers Infielder Julio Lugo Passes Away At 45

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Julio Lugo, who made his biggest mark with the 2007 World Champion Boston Red Sox, tragically passed away at 45 years old. Selected by the Houston Astros in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft, Lugo went on to spend 12 seasons in the Majors. In addition to the Astros (2000-2003), he played for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-2006), Dodgers (2006), Red Sox (2007-2009), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
Boston Red Sox
World Series
Baseball
Sports
