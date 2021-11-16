Julio Lugo Dies At 45

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Julio Lugo, who made his biggest mark with the 2007 World Champion Boston Red Sox, tragically passed away at 45 years old. Selected by the Houston Astros in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft, Lugo went on to spend 12 seasons in the Majors. In addition to the Astros (2000-2003), he played for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-2006), Dodgers (2006), Red Sox (2007-2009), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).
Comments / 0