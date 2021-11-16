ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW 220i Black Shadow launched in India as fancy Gran Coupe

By Adrian Padeanu
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW is no stranger to regional special editions as some markets such as Japan have been getting a lot of attention lately. It only makes sense the world’s second-most populous country is also getting a limited-run model not available elsewhere. Truth be told, there was a Black Shadow Edition last year...

