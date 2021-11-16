ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defying inflation, Americans ramped up spending last month

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Many Americans have taken a darker view of the economy as inflation has worsened. Yet so far, they appear no less willing to spend freely at retailers — an encouraging sign for the crucial holiday shopping season. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings...

ICIS Chemical Business

CDI Economic Summary: US inflation picks up as consumers keep spending

NEW YORK (ICIS)--Inflation has not only permeated the debate on the US and global economic outlook, but also the political realm, as its becoming clear that certain price pressures will persist well into 2022. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 0.9% in October from September, and was up a...
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Pollack: Inflation ramps up

A quick analysis of important economic data released over the last week. By Elliot D. Pollack & Co. | Rose Law Group Reporter. The latest reading of inflation at 6.2% puts us in territory not seen in three decades and is at the forefront of the minds of consumers, businesses, and economic experts. It has caused the Blue Chip panel of forecasters to moderate their expectations once again for GDP both this year and next. Consumer sentiment is also at the lowest level in a decade with inflation concerns as the main culprit. While consumers generally are in excellent shape with lower levels of debt and higher savings, inflation has eroded gains in household wages. Most are still blaming supply chain issues and pointing to the second half of 2022 before it subsides, so we still have quite a way to go before we should expect any relief in price increases. The new federal infrastructure act will also fuel more demand for construction materials.
740thefan.com

Mr. Kipling maker ramps up spend ahead of Christmas

(Reuters) – Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Cadbury cakes, plans to spend most of its earnings from the first half of the year on its supply chain, with the UK battling a shortage of food items from cereal to crisps as it emerges from the pandemic. The...
CBS News

Inflation surge is gobbling up many Americans' pay raises

A tight U.S. labor market is helping drive substantial raises for millions of Americans, with workers' typical hourly earnings jumping nearly 5% in the last year. The only problem? Inflation is not only erasing much or all of those gains, but pushing many workers into the red. Once inflation is...
Business Insider

Spending at discount stores spiked up to 65% this month, and it shows that shoppers are hunting for better deals as inflation bites

Shoppers are flocking to discount stores as inflation hits 30-year highs. Credit and debit card transaction data from Facteus showed that sales rose by 65% in this sector. Discount and dollar stores typically thrive in uncertain economic environments. Cash-strapped shoppers are flocking to discount stores as inflation bites. According to...
Shore News Network

UK shoppers shrug off inflation worries to pick up their spending

LONDON (Reuters) – British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.
marketplace.org

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost

Since October, SNAP recipients have seen a boost in the amount of monthly food benefits they receive. But inflation is making some foods much more expensive, meaning those benefits don’t stretch as far. A family of four on SNAP is now seeing $53 a month more in food benefits. The...
Footwear News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices to $1.25 As it Feels the Sting of Inflation

Even Dollar Tree isn’t immune to the impact of widespread inflation. The discount chain is implementing permanent price raises across Dollar Tree Plus stores and most Dollar Tree stores. All prices will now start at $1.25 instead of the $1.00 price point which has defined the chain for decades. Dollar Tree plans to roll out the new prices across 2,000 Dollar Tree stores in December, with a goal of reaching all stores by the end of Q1 2022. The retailer first tested Dollar Tree Plus in stores in 2019, offering items priced at $1, $3 and $5. “For 35 years, Dollar Tree has...
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.

