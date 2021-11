Lewis Hamilton will be enjoying the “challenge” of battling Max Verstappen in this season’s Formula 1 title race, according to two-time champion Mika Hakkinen.Hamilton trails his rival by 19 points with just four races left this year, with the Briton essentially needing a flawless end to the season if he is to have any hope of overturning the Dutchman’s lead.Defending champion Hamilton is seeking to go clear of joint-record holder Michael Schumacher on eight world titles, while Red Bull’s Verstappen is aiming to win his first drivers’ championship.“There is no doubt that Max’s victory [in Mexico last weekend] has...

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO