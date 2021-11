Folks over in Fairfax finally have a new restaurant to enjoy! According to the official Facebook page, Chilangos Mexican Restaurant began welcoming customers this week. Chilangos Mexican Restaurant is located right next to the Dairy Queen in Fairfax at 515 Williams Blvd. The new eatery has taken over the building that was once home to Charlie’s Restaurant, and it appears that the space has received a bit of a makeover these past few months.

FAIRFAX, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO