We at Tahlequah Public Schools are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations. Currently, we are looking to maintain our sites and vehicles. With 3,574 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily. Maintenance and Transportation have received 3,547 work orders and completed 3,281 since July 1. We have approximately 127 acres to mow, weed to trim, and trash and debris to pick up from.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO