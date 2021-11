A full three decades since the game’s release, time continues to be kind to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. In an era where the average game takes its sweet time starting up, revisiting A Link to the Past’s bombastic and to-the-point introduction is an almost necessary breath of fresh air. Masterful atmosphere and sound design quickly set the stage for a story epic in scope but simple enough to never bog you down in cutscenes. The tutorial funnels you into the first dungeon right away. A conveniently placed Lantern in the first screen immediately establishes a fast-paced reward loop where you unlock your sword & shield mere minutes later. Even later Zelda games take roughly half an hour to an hour to ease you into the experience, but ALttP has you dungeon-crawling before Link even has a weapon.

