11/16/21: Julie Bowen to front and EP new NBC comedy under new deal with Universal Television

Nielsen is overhauling its C3 ratings metrics to give ad buyers and sellers more granular data, capturing estimates of viewing audiences based on individual ads versus commercial minutes. The company is working with Extreme Reach to encode national linear TV commercials with Nielsen watermarks; for commercials without watermarks, Nielsen will use content signatures from Gracenote. "By transforming our TV measurement and moving to Individual Commercial Metrics, both media buyers and sellers will be able to maximize the value of their inventory as well as capitalize and drive return on investment of their advertising spend across the rapidly converging traditional and digital landscapes," said Kim Gilberti, SVP Product Management, Nielsen. The 2022 rollout is part of a larger revamp of Nielsen's offerings.
