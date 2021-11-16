ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11/16/21: Julie Bowen to front and EP new NBC comedy under new deal with Universal Television

By Cynopsis Media
Cover picture for the articleTLC: 7 Little Johnstons at 8p and Addicted to Marriage at 10p. Julie Bowen will headline and exec-produce a comedy for NBC. The “Modern Family” star also signed a first-look deal with Universal Television for her production company, Bowen & Sons. The series, an untitled project under a put pilot commitment,...

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is set to lead a new NBC comedy pilot under her new deal with Universal Television. Bowen, best known for playing Claire Dunphy in the long-running ABC sitcom, has signed a first-look deal with Universal for her production company Bowen & Sons, which she partners with producer Rachael Field. The agreement includes a put pilot commitment for a single-camera comedy written by The Goldbergs writer and co-executive producer Steve Basilone.
