ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Wall Street surges on retail optimism around holiday season

By Ambar Warrick, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o42bp_0cyEmmbP00

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Consumer stocks drove Wall Street higher on Tuesday as Walmart forecast a strong holiday quarter and monthly retail sales beat expectations, helping investors look past uncertainty over hawkish measures by the Federal Reserve.

Data showed retail sales rose in October as Americans appeared to have started holiday shopping earlyto avoid empty shelves amid supply chain concerns, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter.

The S&P consumer discretionary subindex (.SPLRCD) jumped 1.4% and was the best-performing S&P sector by midday. The S&P 500 retailing index (.SPXRT) rose 1.4% to a record high.

Walmart (WMT.N), the country's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, raised its annual sales and profit forecasts. But its shares fell 3.0% as supply chain woes hit its third-quarter margins.

Retailer Home Depot Inc (HD.N)jumped 5.9% to a record after beating quarterly same-store sales estimates.

Industrial stocks also gained after data showed U.S. manufacturing output surged to a two-and-a-half year high in October.

"If the greatest fear for investors right now is some combination of hoarding, inflation and shortages, today's data - retail and manufacturing really pushes back and shows the complete opposite," said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners in Bethesda, Maryland.

Retailers Target Corp (TGT.N), Macy's (M.N) and Kohl's (KSS.N) are set to report earnings this week.

The positive data helped investors look past comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who called for a more hawkish stance by the central bank in response to rising inflation.

"If the Fed decreased their purchases then it would create the potential for a rate hike sooner than mid-next year but today's data doesn't lean in that direction," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Investors have also been fretting over President Joe Biden's pick for Federal Reserve chair as Chair Jerome Powell's term is set to end in February 2022.

Wall Street had fallen from record highs last week amid concerns over rising inflation and the prospect of slowing economic growth. Analysts at major Wall Street banks have also grown somewhat lukewarm on the S&P 500's (.SPX) prospects in 2022. read more

However, a Bank of America (BAC.N) survey showed investors were keen on ending 2021 in a risk-on mood.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 186.58 points, or 0.52%, at 36,274.03 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 24.37 points, or 0.52%, at 4,707.17. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 91.81 points, or 0.58%, at 15,945.66.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 0.7% despite the UK ordering an in-depth probe of the chipmaker's planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of chip designer Arm.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) rose 3.2% after it said German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and other China-exposed sectors rose on optimism over talks between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)rose 2.4%, even as CEO Elon Musk sold $930 million in shares. The stock had tumbled around 13% after Musk began selling shares last week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) also sued Tesla for $162.2 million over a breach of contract related to stock warrants.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 62 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 158 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Reuters

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down after hitting record highs

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq tumbled deep into negative territory on Monday after both earlier hit record highs following the announcement of a second term for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly higher. Climbing Treasury yields kept...
STOCKS
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Target Corp#The Federal Reserve#Americans#S P#Subindex#Splrcd#Retailer Home Depot Inc#Fbb Capital Partners#St Louis Federal Reserve#Fed
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street set to rise on strong results from Nvidia, retailers

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set for a strong open on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on robust third-quarter results, while the S&P and the Dow were on track for gains following a fresh batch of positive retail earnings. Nvidia shares jumped 8.6% in premarket trade after the company beat quarterly...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as retailers stoke inflation fears

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks ended Wednesday lower on inflation fears and supply chain concerns stemming from retailers’ earnings, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. Target Corp was the latest big-name retailer to report positive...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Lumia UK

Retail holiday video: insights, audiences, and ad campaign optimizations

The festive season is here! To ensure your advertising spend is performing optimally during the busiest season for retailers, Microsoft Advertising brings you a fun and information-packed video about this season's shopping trends, changing consumer attitudes, and how to optimize your campaigns for success. Below, see program details and watch...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy