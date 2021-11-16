ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

American Opinion: COVID-19 was a pandemic for plastic too

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 is a plague on humanity, but it hasn’t been that kind to the planet either. Our efforts to avoid infection led to an unavoidable increase in single-use plastic. Just how much more we are only now starting to grasp. This month a team of researchers from Nanjing University’s...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

The Plastic Deluge: 8 Million Tons of Waste From COVID-19

COVID-19 has resulted in over 8 million tons of mismanaged plastic waste around the world as of August, researchers reported. Nearly 90% of the excess plastic waste generated during the pandemic came from hospitals. Only 7.6% is from individual PPE (personal protective equipment) usage and 4.7% from packaging, according to modeling estimates by atmospheric scientist Yanxu Zhang, PhD, of Nanjing University in China, and colleagues.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Over 25,000 tons of COVID-19 plastic waste is now in the ocean

Researchers have used models to determine that, as of late August, 193 countries collectively produced more than 8 million tons of pandemic-related plastic waste, ranging from masks and hospital equipment to packaging from online shopping generated by increased interest in no-contact purchases. According to the study, to be published Nov...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MedicalXpress

Complexity scientists reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic tested our institutions and societies, from the global to the local, in unprecedented ways. And the sheer speed of the novel coronavirus's spread meant that scientists, public health officials and medical professionals were left scrambling to understand it in real time, as the death toll rose. It may be one of the most complex and challenging public health crises the world has ever known.
SCIENCE
corpmagazine.com

Experts: U.S. Could Be At ‘Economic Turning Point’ in COVID-19 pandemic

It feels like we are at a turning point in the economic history of the global coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. caseload for the delta variant dropped through mid-October. Consumer and business confidence has started to improve. The pace of hiring has picked up. We may have to endure more waves of contagion, yet the potential economic drag from future waves appears to be diminishing. Congress is wrestling with what is likely the last piece of significant fiscal legislation in this policy cycle. The Federal Reserve has begun to normalize extraordinary monetary policy. Kids are back in school. Workers are returning to the office. New medicines are being developed. While it is too early to say that we have definitely turned the corner on the pandemic, there is good cause for optimism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

The impact of COVID-19 on Chinese ophthalmology at the start of the pandemic

Ophthalmologists’ close proximity to patients put them at higher risk of contracting the virus. Reviewed by Dr Ningli Wang. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on medicine and eyecare worldwide. In a recent study, Dr Ningli Wang, director of Beijing Tongren Eye Center, China, described its impact on ophthalmology in China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 Pandemic Fueled the Growth of Telemedicine in Allergy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The use of telemedicine has historically been low among allergy practitioners compared with other specialists, but the pandemic has accelerated the growth of virtual allergy visits. "My own practice went from zero to 100% telemedicine in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Bags#Plastic Packaging#Single Use Plastic#American#Nanjing University#Uc San Diego#Asian
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | COVID-19 widens the privilege divide

It’s no secret that COVID-19 thrashed the education system as we knew it two years ago in almost every way imaginable. No student was entirely exempted from the consequences of the pandemic on their learning environment: the lockdown and its impacts on schools, social connections and general unpreparedness were nearly ubiquitous.
EDUCATION
KOAT 7

The COVID-19 pandemic: A new normal for the Navajo Nation

Window Rock, A.Z. — The Navajo Nation has dealt with many struggles throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The native land was once considered one of the hardest-hit areas for COVID-19 in the United States. More than a year later, a different story. "COVID-19 has snuck into our homes and into our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: And dinosaurs didn't have plastic straws

I have never purposefully littered. I pick up trash frequently along sidewalks, roads and trails. We’ve switched out all light bulbs at homes for LEDs, conserve water and energy whenever practically possible, and generally try to live a life of reducing, reusing and recycling. I believe that the global climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The impact of weather on COVID-19 pandemic

Rising temperature levels during spring and summer are often argued to enable lifting of strict containment measures even in the absence of herd immunity. Despite broad scholarly interest in the relationship between weather and coronavirus spread, previous studies come to very mixed results. To contribute to this puzzle, the paper examines the impact of weather on the COVID-19 pandemic using a unique granular dataset of over 1.2 million daily observations covering over 3700 counties in nine countries for all seasons of 2020. Our results show that temperature and wind speed have a robust negative effect on virus spread after controlling for a range of potential confounding factors. These effects, however, are substantially larger during mealtimes, as well as in periods of high mobility and low containment, suggesting an important role for social behaviour.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
unm.edu

NMDID supports worldwide research during COVID-19 pandemic

In February of 2020, Professor and Forensic Anthropologist Heather Edgar, in association with Western Michigan University Associate Professor Shamsi Berry and the Center for Advanced Research Computing, unveiled a groundbreaking new website that gives researchers across the globe access to the demographic information and deidentified complete body scans of over 15,000 deceased New Mexicans.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Emerald Media

Opinion: Let's be positive it's not COVID-19

It’s mid-November which means it is once again time for the common cold to reemerge. During another pandemic year, this is all the more concerning. Even at the best of times no one enjoys the piercing cacophony of coughs, sniffles and sneezes in a packed classroom. And when many of the symptoms overlap with those of COVID-19, it is especially difficult to endure.
EUGENE, OR
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albert Lea Tribune

Sarah Stultz: The COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over

After feeling some slight cold symptoms starting on Friday evening and finding out I was in close contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, I went in to get tested Saturday with my husband and son at the free testing site at Shopko. It was my first time...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

In Depth: Traveling after the COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES - From flights, to cruises, to hotel bookings. Find out what you need to know before traveling again. Hal is joined by Melanie Lieberman, Senior Editor of The Points Guy, to discuss the resurgence in travel after the lengthy COVID lockdowns. She explains to Hal that people need to trust themselves and their own risk threshold to feel comfortable while traveling. She says the important thing right now is to do a lot of research, call ahead to find out what the conditions are at a hotel or with a rental car. She says to book rental cars early and to make sure that all flight plans are flexible. She advises that COVID protocols can change overnight, so it’s best to sign up for updates from airlines.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy