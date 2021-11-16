American Opinion: COVID-19 was a pandemic for plastic too

It feels like we are at a turning point in the economic history of the global coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. caseload for the delta variant dropped through mid-October. Consumer and business confidence has started to improve. The pace of hiring has picked up. We may have to endure more waves of contagion, yet the potential economic drag from future waves appears to be diminishing. Congress is wrestling with what is likely the last piece of significant fiscal legislation in this policy cycle. The Federal Reserve has begun to normalize extraordinary monetary policy. Kids are back in school. Workers are returning to the office. New medicines are being developed. While it is too early to say that we have definitely turned the corner on the pandemic, there is good cause for optimism.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO