The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level for those 18 years of age or older who have completed their primary vaccination with any other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupational risk factors or severe risk of COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO