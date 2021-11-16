ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Vision of Tomorrow: How 3D Scanning in Motion Revolutionizes Automation

roboticstomorrow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market offers a number of different machine vision technologies and it may seem difficult to choose the right technology for a specific application. Each 3D sensing approach has its advantages as well as weak points and there might be no optimal solution that would satisfy all needs. While...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Computer Vision Technology is Enabling Micro-Fulfillment

The supply chain industry grew during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis and so did the need for faster operational processes and automation of human tasks. As part of it, the logistics sector is struggling to meet the growing consumer demands, high labor costs, regulatory measures and siloed data, whilst complying with a dynamic environment. Complexities woven in the industry are not just occasional, but tend to create a ripple effect across the infrastructure. Ultimately, the warehouse workforce strives to meet customers’ requirements by managing incoming orders through multiple layers, regardless of inventory processes.
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

How robots and automated equipment are mining the future

When declaring robots are the future of any industry, you will often be met with strong reservations and fears of redundancy, with suggestions of a fully automated future striking fear into any employee. But automation does not necessarily mean a decline in employment, rather a change in expertise for operators who can benefit from learning new skills and improved safety measures.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

F3 chat: How to begin your automation journey

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The important role of data in logistics: Creating an unfragmented industry. DETAILS: Alfonso Quijano, the CTO of Lean Solutions, and Mary O’Connell sit down to talk about the most effective way to harness data...
SOFTWARE
kaspersky.com

How to scan files in a public cloud

Doing business today without big data would be unthinkable. Market specialists gathering information for analysis and forecasts, developers producing numerous versions of programs, and business processes at times requiring storage of gigantic amounts of files are just a few broad examples of how business rests on data — and storing such volumes of information on one’s own systems tends to be cumbersome. As a result, companies are increasingly turning to public cloud platforms such as Azure Storage or Amazon S3. Somewhere during migration to the cloud, however, a common question arises: How can you scan uploads to prevent cloud storage from becoming another source of cyberthreats?
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

3D printing and machine learning unite to improve cochlear implants

A team of engineers and clinicians have used 3D printing to create intricate replicas of human cochleae—the spiral-shaped hollow bone of the auditory inner ear—and combined it with machine learning to advance clinical predictions of "current spread" inside the ear for cochlear implant (CI) patients. "Current spread" or electrical stimulus spread, as it is also known, affects CI performance and leads to "blurred" hearing for users, but no adequate testing models have existed for replicating the problem in human cochleae—until now.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Augmented Reality Helmet concept aims at revolutionizing how firefighters rescue civilians

Technology is best put to use when it gives us powers we didn’t have before. Whether it’s being able to fly using airplanes, see through skin and bones using X-rays, or send each other messages using radio waves and satellites. I’ve long believed that augmented reality has the ability to positively impact life as we know it, beyond just entertainment and games. Microsoft’s Hololens has often demonstrated how AR tech can help remote learning and servicing, whether it’s something as simple as sending instructions to a technician fixing a faulty circuit box or plumbing pipe, or as game-changing as helping doctors learn more about the human body by literally being able to see inside it using virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. A Red Dot Design Concept Award-winning entry, however, is pushing the capabilities of augmented reality imaging to help firefighters effectively assess buildings, find structural weak spots, avoid infernos, locate and rescue victims, and quickly plot safe escape routes.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is Vulnerability Scanning and How Does It Work?

Every effective cybersecurity measure you implement is a welcome development and could be a lifesaver as attackers could come knocking on your door at any time. One way to secure your network and reduce the risk of being attacked is by conducting routine vulnerability scanning. So what is vulnerability scanning?...
COMPUTERS
gearjunkie.com

Scan Your Face for Custom 3D-Printed Ski Goggles: Smith Launches ‘Imprint’ Tech

Smith claims the first-to-market tech increases comfort, removes pressure points, and reduces light leakage. Stop fidgeting and adjusting your goggles on the lift — Smith believes its latest innovation will help make goggles comfortable enough to wear all day. Launching today, Imprint 3D Technology promises custom ski goggle frames you...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
martechseries.com

Introducing AMP43, An Investor-Targeted Automation-Focused & Machine Learning Service

Toronto-made curated digital service helps IPO-Ready Brands and New Stocks Grow their Shareholder Base. Marketing technology firm NAV43 announced the launch of AMP43, its visionary new Service that uses machine learning to curate an audience of potential investors. Aimed primarily at IPO-ready brands and newly-launched stocks looking to grow their shareholder base, AMP43 boosts the voices of key experts and media figures to bridge the gap between them and the right investment opportunity.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

How to achieve permanent server hardening through automation

Information security standards such as PCI DSS and ISO 27001 and regulations such as HIPAA and CMMC mandate system hardening as one of the most basic defenses against cyber intrusions. The reason for this should be obvious to anyone: What’s the point of implementing more advanced security measures and protections...
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

University of Washington study: Deep learning reveals 3D models of protein machines

A new study peers into the structure of hundreds of protein complexes in cells that control everything from energy use to DNA replication. Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design helped lead the study, which leverages new deep learning tools and could lead to new ways to treat disease.
SCIENCE
toolfarm.com

News: Maxon’s 3D & Motion Design Show November 17

Maxon’s next 3D & Motion Design Show happens next week on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. They have an incredible lineup featuring Jonathan Winbush, Doug Appleton, Eric Say, Dan Pierse, and Sabour Amirazodi. Below, read the press release with details and links. MoGraph Power Users Headline Maxon’s November 17 3D &...
VISUAL ART
roboticstomorrow.com

OnLogic Unveils IoT Connect Kit, Designed to Connect Facilities to the Cloud in One Hour

The Connect Kit by OnLogic includes a rugged industrial PC preloaded with Inductive Automation's Ignition Software, along with accessories to rapidly connect legacy equipment at the edge to AWS cloud services. Industrial IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), unveiled the "Connect Kit by OnLogic" during a live event on November 11th....
ELECTRONICS
automationworld.com

3D Software for Custom Machine Design

At Automation Fair 2021, Sarah Larson of Rockwell Automation explained how the use of simulation and emulation software from Emulate3D, a Rockwell Automation company, is used to develop, test, and create machine systems—including robotics and conveyance technologies—before building. Larson said the software takes CAD models and applies physics to simulate how a robot will move within a specific machine design to determine the robot working envelope and coordinate with the conveyor system. The system showcased at the event featured delta and SCARA robots for loading and unloading items from Rockwell’s iTrak intelligent track conveyance system. Larson said use of the software also helped reduce on-site commissioning time to two weeks versus the four-to-six week commissioning time typically required.
SOFTWARE
roboticstomorrow.com

PickNik Robotics’ MoveIt Studio Helps Organizations to Easily Command Complex Robotic Arms in the Most Challenging Environments

Software Platform is Ideal for Space Missions and Other Unstructured Environments that Need Reliable Remote Supervision. Boulder, CO — November 17, 2021 — PickNik Robotics, a leader in robotics software and engineering services, today announced additional details about its MoveIt™ Studio software platform and the availability of the beta version of the product. MoveIt Studio provides state-of-the-art motion planning software with an intuitive user interface that now makes it easy for robot operators to remotely manage complex robotic arms that require supervised autonomy.
BOULDER, CO
roboticstomorrow.com

3D Vision System Nets the Right Tuna

Headquartered in Spain, Marexi Marine Technology Co. has been a leader in marine technology for more than 15 years. Their expertise is developing optical scanning systems for marine species built on machine vision. Servicing large industry leaders in fishing, canning, and aquaculture sectors, Marexi helps customers achieve a competitive advantage by improving their industrial processes. Their patented TUNASCAN® system is Marexi’s most state-of-the-art machine, a high-speed and high-throughput vision system that scans and classifies tuna by species, size, and quality.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

How Process Mining and Automation Are Reshaping Appian

In its third quarter, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) continued to make strides in unifying its low-code platform after its recent acquisition of process mining firm Lana Labs. Appian says "the goal of process mining is to capture insights and take action." In this episode of "Beat and Raise," Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Vision Marine Technologies: Revolutionizing The Electric Outboard Industry

Vision Marine Technologies has developed a revolutionary outboard motor for recreational boats. With its fully electric outboard motor for recreational boats, VMAR has the potential to deliver value by disrupting the boating industry. The double-digit growth in the recreational boat market means the timing is right for VMAR, which could also ride the wave as a new influx of consumers seeks greener alternatives to the traditional outboard engine.
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner lets you scan more to create just about anything

Get handheld and desktop scanning abilities with the Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner. This second-generation 3D scanning device comes with advanced camera hardware technology as well as high-speed smart chips. Additionally, this 2-in-1 3D scanner has fantastic color effects as well as super-powered accuracy up to 0.1 mm. Adopting the principle of binocular and microstructured light, it has a proprietary microprojecting chip. So its fast-acquired 3D point cloud data has high accuracy, and it supports high-precision scanning mode and texture scanning mode. Moreover, with fluent scanning, eye-friendly technology, and one-button operation, it’s a super convenient device to use. You’ll also love the free user-friendly software that comes along with it. And the fact that it’s portable and lightweight makes it easy to take on the go. Overall, generate vivid 3D models for color 3D printing with this tool.
ELECTRONICS

