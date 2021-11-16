ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fortnite's v18.40 Update brings a new weapon and a familiar vehicle

By Merima Dzakic
altchar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 are now live in Fortnite but so is the Update v18.40. The Island is in danger and we have a vehicle making a comeback. The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. is making a big entrance. The Cube Queen's forces are still plaguing the Island and the...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Among Us Cosmicubes update brings new roles, in-game store, and achievements

In the Among Us emergency meeting #33, we learned more about the upcoming changes for the various crew roles in the game headed to the next major update. Leading up to this meeting, the Innersloth team already shared with us one of the imposter roles, the Shapeshifter. Today, we learned about the Cosmicube update where an in-game store would be coming where players can purchase skins, hates, and nameplates, and includes achievements. The update is available today.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, DLC brings needed elements

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update released two days ahead of its initial Nov. 5 drop date, which had not only me, but also a lot of other players rushing to their Nintendo Switches on Nov. 3. Nobody expected the update to release early, as this is not normal for Nintendo. When I downloaded the 20-minute update, I was overwhelmed. Not only that, but with the additional release of their downloadable content, Nintendo gave fans what they were asking for all along.
RECIPES
gamepur.com

New World’s combat is getting improved weapon swapping and dodge cancels in an upcoming update

New World hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, all things considered. Whether it was because of glitches that gave players too much gold or glitches that gave players too little gold, Amazon’s new MMO has had a bit of a bumpy start, losing half its initial playerbase within a month. But the game’s developers are still trucking away to fix issues and smooth out gameplay, with another combat-focused update on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite’s latest collaboration brings Naruto to the game

Content from the popular anime Naruto is officially coming to Fortnite, confirming leaks that have been teasing players for months. The new content was announced via the Fortnite Twitter page and will hit the in-game marketplace next week on November 16. The popular battle royale has become known for its...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team 7#Retail Row#Creative Players#Xp#Battle Pass#Team Rumble And#Battle Lab
TVOvermind

How the Gas Can is a Secret Weapon in Fortnite

Fortnite, the extremely popular battle royale game, was certainly one of the most abstract games when it was released and still remained that way today. Currently, the game is in what is called Chapter 2, Season 8 specifically with Chapter 3 rumored to be as around the corner as physically possible without actually being here, however, this was all speculation due to leaks always being a slightly unstable source. Outside of leakers, plenty of fans and players have been able to pull clues out of Fortnite itself and from tweets and other Twitter-related things from Donald Mustard. Plenty of strange things have always been found on the map but the gas can in Fortnite can be used as a secret weapon if you’re smart or desperate. From swimming to vehicles, and even falling off the map to instant death, Chapter 1 of Fortnite compared to Chapter 2 feels like a different generation entirely, even though both seasons have been loaded with interesting skins. Below, we’ll go into details on how the gan can is a secret weapon in Fortnite, as well as the obscurity and the other strange weapons and objects found in the game that can be used in smart ways to get you victory royales or even extra time to survive and complete a challenge in a highly-populated area.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Where to find the Fortnite Combat Pistol in Season 8 after new update

Where to find the Fortnite Combat Pistol in Season 8: Fortnite v18.30 hotfix has added the new Combat Pistol after dumping the standard pistol. The Combat Pistol sports a tight bullet spread and exceptional power and might prove to be better than the earlier version. Nevertheless, players have to find...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Edge of Eternity: Update 1.1 Brings Tons of New Content

Edge of Eternity is a turn-based, strategy RPG developed by Midgar Studio. It just received a major update that comes with new sidequests, four new monsters, new spells, as well as plenty of bug fixes and improvements. New Content. The four new enemies are the Valnakkrai, the Ostophagos, the Noir...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Among Us Collab: Kevin The Cube added in a new update

Fortnite Among Us Collab: Fortnite had previously introduced its players to Impostors Mode, which is similar to the Among Us game mechanics. Epic Games had also credited the original idea creators behind their Impostors mode, and that is Innersloth for Fortnite Impostors mode. After a leak was passed, it’s now confirmed that Among Us game is having a possible collaboration with Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact update 2.4 will bring new region Chasm

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. An interesting name has been mentioned in multiple leaks over the...
TECHNOLOGY
psu.com

Fortnite Update 3.38 Brings Naruto Crossover, Major Bug Fixes

Epic Games has unwrapped the Fortnite update 3.38 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, and it’s a whopper, offering up the anticipated Naruto crossover and a bunch of key bug fixes. Read up on Fortnite 18.40, as it’s also known as, below!. The Cube Queen has deployed countless warriors, and...
RETAIL
Hot Hardware

Fortnite's Naruto Crossover Arrives With Ninja Weapons, Hidden Leaf Village And More

One of the most anticipated updates to Fortnite has arrived. What had fans so eager for this update is the collaboration with Naruto, for what figures to be one of the most popular crossover events to date (and there have been many). This is one of the most popular video games on the planet teaming up with the super-popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite 18.40: Update adds new Cube Pyramid POI to Fortnite Island

CUBE PYRAMID - Cube Town is still there for now?. Following the latest title update, it looks like a pyramid-like structure has started to be built around Cube Town. Hypex shared the image below from a data miner and it looks like Cube Town is going to be intact for a while - however, could we see it slowly enveloped by this strange Gold-tipped cube Pyramid POI?
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Fortnite Update v18.40: Adds Naruto, Mechs, and More

The Fortnite x Naruto crossover has finally arrived in update v18.40. Here's everything included in the recent patch. The long awaited Naruto crossover has finally made its way to the Fortnite Island. Characters from the Naruto Shippuden anime series are now available for a limited time from the Item Shop, along with a selection of emotes and cosmetics. But, in classic Fortnite fashion, that's not all that's been added.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Naruto Brings His Nindo and Team 7 to Fortnite

It’s time to practice ninjutsu as Naruto Shippuden makes its way to Fortnite. Players can expect to see none other than the most unpredictable ninja - Naruto Uzumaki. He’s also not arriving alone as he brings with him the entire Team 7. That means Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and the copy ninja, Kakashi Hatake.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite 3.38 Update Patch Notes

Fortnite Update 3.38 has been released and here are all the changes and fixes added with this latest patch. While most Fortnite updates generally just do some basic housekeeping with erasing bugs and crashes, this one seems to have a bit more intrigue behind it as rumors of collaborations with Naruto have begun to surface surrounding evidence extracted from recent data leaks. While on the surface this is just a performance patch, the evidence shows that we are in for a pretty sizable addition sooner than later as the Naruto addition to the game will likely add a whole new layer to what’s already on tap for Fortnite. Here is everything new with Fortnite Update 3.38.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Patch v18.40: Naruto Crossover, Mech Suit Funding, Shopping Carts Return & More

ESTNN breaks down Fortnite patch v18.40 and everything included. Perhaps the last update of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 8 arrived early this morning with a lot to offer. For one, patch v18.40 introduced the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collaboration that fans have waited for many months. The crossover was so significant; we covered it in-depth in another article.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get the MP 40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire?

Free Fire is currently gearing up for the Booyah Day that will happen on the 20th of November, 2021. Many events have been released for the same and here is how to get the MP 40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire from the every day play rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Today's Fortnite patch brings Naruto, mechs and shopping carts

Today's bumper Fortnite update 18.40 has arrived and the game's hugely-anticipated Naruto crossover is now in full swing - with the promise of Fortnite's dreaded Brute mechs returning on the horizon. This update is the last for Fortnite this season - that we can say for sure. But it may...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy