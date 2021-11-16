ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITA Inherits the Title of Worst Airline Ever

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know you’ve been waiting for this post, and really, I was just waiting to confirm that a) the new airline actually flew, b) the new airline did in fact decide not to keep the Alitalia name, and c) the new airline would fly more than a month. Those hurdles have...

routesonline.com

Airline In Focus: ITA Airways

Almost a one month after its launch, Routes checks in on the status of the Italian carrier's network. It has been almost one month since ITA Airways launched on 15 Oct., becoming the new Italian flag-carrier replacing Alitalia. Led by president Alfredo Altavilla (pictured), ITA is building up its network...
BoardingArea

“Dear Ryanair,”: The Funniest Complaint Letter Ever Written To An Airline

As Joe wrote a while back, we’ve never flown on Ryanair (mainly because I won’t let him book a flight on them. The same holds true for all the ultra low cost carriers). But we’ve been around the travel block long enough, and have read enough reviews about it to know it’s not, to say the least, the best airline out there (if you’ve flown them and like them, that’s fine. As always, Your Mileage May Vary.) So when I came across this complaint letter to Ryanair while surfing the internet (because that’s something I do really well), I just laughed and laughed. Apparently so did a bunch of other people because it’s been shared on the ‘net a bajillion times in the past 6+ years…
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
The Independent

British Airways owner’s Air Europa deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

The takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG could face a formal investigation by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is considering whether the £420 million deal could lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the UK.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for 1 billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) processIAGBosses have already offered...
3 Links I Love: United Comments on American’s Path, Flat Beds on a 737, Another Canadian Start-Up

United CEO Vows to Beat Margin-Leader Delta on Quality not Quantity – Skift. The Skift Live conference was this week, and I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed watching United CEO Scott Kirby’s interview. I don’t see public link to watch it, but here’s an article that Skift put out talking about the conversation. Scott keeps pushing United ahead and has no qualms disagreeing with American’s strategy, but then he’d say, “and that’s ok.” I keep flashing back to Seinfeld and “not that there’s anything wrong with that.” Ultimately, he isn’t shy and he’s a great interview every time.
