Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
 7 days ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss...

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.96% to $339.83 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $5.27 below its 52-week high ($345.10), which the company reached on November 19th.
Dollar Tree officially announces $1.25 price point for stores nationwide

CHESAPEAKE, Va (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday November 23, Dollar Tree announced that it will be raising its price point to $1.25 for all stores nationwide in 2022. The change will apply to a majority of products, and will enhance the company’s ability to expand and diversify its product availability. In a statement on the company’s […]
Travelers, Chevron share gains lead Dow's 50-point climb

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Chevron (CVX) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 54 points (0.2%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $4.60 (2.9%) while those of Chevron have climbed $2.50, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
