ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Texas Capital Bank's latest hire will help execute strategy overhaul in commercial banking

By Catherine Leffert
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Capital Bank has announced the latest in a string of top leadership additions as the company overhauls its strategic...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Samsung's $17B chipmaking factory is headed to Central Texas, WSJ reports

After 10 months scouring the globe, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has reportedly picked a rural suburb northeast of Austin for one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. In this story, learn more about the site eyed by the South Korea-based tech giant and its possible ramifications for the local semiconductor supply chain.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

F5 rebrands in 'significant departure' for the company

F5 Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIV) has officially ditched "Networks" from its name. Last week, the Seattle-based app security and delivery company, put up a blog post announcing it would no longer go by F5 Networks. For F5, a 25-year-old company that initially helped clients smoothly run their websites, the move is symbolic of its recent push into the app and cloud spaces.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

People On The Move

Scarbrough proudly announces the arrival of Amy Rice as Vice President & Managing Director, Scarbrough International. Rice will head Scarbrough International, a Scarbrough Group company, as its strategies, operations, and personnel continue to expand. Rice arrives at the position with an extensive background in global logistics. A long-time supply chain...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Geppetto Catering agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement with former CEO

The Riverdale company, which shut down last year, has accused Josh Carin and others of allegedly diverting company resources to a competing enterprise run by the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, according to bankruptcy court filings. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Banking#Texas Capital Bank
bizjournals

Walgreens picks Liberty for one of nine $30M micro-fulfillment centers, will hire 200

Walgreens has picked the Kansas City area for a new $30 million high-tech, micro-fulfillment center, according to the Kansas City Area Development Council. The new center is expected to create 200 jobs and more than $8 million in payroll. The jobs will include a mix of pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions, as well as maintenance technician, function lead and other operational roles.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Austin tech and startup moves: Indeed adds to senior leadership team; Invicti gets new CEO

Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Jobs site Indeed Inc. said Nov. 17 it promoted five people to its senior leadership team: LaFawn Davis, new senior vice president of environmental, social and governance, and the first Black member of its senior leadership team; Sean McSherry, senior vice president of finance; Anthony Moisant, chief information office and chief security officer; Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations; and Brendan Sterne, group vice president and general manager of job seeker. "We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team," CEO Chris Hyams stated. "Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Why the new Midtown Target store is a 'game changer' for retail inside St. Louis city limits

Both Saint Louis University and retail brokers expect the 70,000-square-foot store to spur more interest from businesses that hope to capitalize on the burgeoning retail area. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

In Massachusetts, a new hub in the works to bolster women entrepreneurship

The Center for Women and Enterprise is building a hub to bring resources to women entrepreneurs, and those interested in entrepreneurship, under a new partnership with the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Business

Demnati hired as a VP at Berkshire Bank

Massachusetts-based Berkshire Bank has hired Noureddine (Nour) Demnati as a vice president, senior business banking relationship manager. In his role, Demnati will provide services in the metro Hartford and New Haven markets with a focus on new business origination, management of business banking relationships, and building connections in the market.
HARTFORD, CT
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank Hires VP

The Farmers Bank has hired Jeff Curts as vice president/engagement & development officer. He previously held various roles with First Merchants Bank, including marketing manager and sales development specialist and most recently served as project manager for First Internet Bank. Curts holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa's Exchange Bank hires Tom Duryea as chief banking officer

Tom Duryea has been hired as executive vice president and chief banking officer for Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. “I am confident that the wealth of high-level experience that Tom brings to this position will serve the Bank well,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. The bank stated that Duryea will...
SANTA ROSA, CA
pymnts

Qatar’s Commercial Bank Rolls Out Online Service for Tax Payments

Qatar’s largest private sector bank, Commercial Bank, has teamed with the General Tax Authority (GTA) to offer a direct payment service whereby funds from the taxpayer’s account are transmitted to the authority’s account to initiate the process of paying tax obligations, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 16) press release. The direct...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Commercial Bank launches direct payment service

Commercial Bank has launched, in cooperation with General Tax Authority (GTA), a direct payment service from the taxpayer’s account to the authority’s account to facilitate the procedures for paying tax obligations for the bank’s customers. This solution benefits all Commercial Bank customers in their tax payments as they can enquire...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

HSBC names Asia co-heads for commercial banking business

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC appointed two executives to run its Asia Pacific commercial banking business as the London-headquartered lender steps up its focus on the region to boost growth. Amanda Murphy, currently the head of its commercial banking business in Britain, will lead commercial banking operations in South...
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

US Bank Hires Capital One’s Sadhvi Subramanian to Lead East Region Lending

U.S. Bank has added Sadhvi Subramanian from Capital One to lead commercial real estate for the bank’s East region, the company announced Monday. Subramanian arrives at U.S Bank after a 20-year stint at Capital One where she was mid-Atlantic market manager for the past five years. The East region she will cover encompasses Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Indiana Business

First Internet Bank Hires VP

First Internet Bank has hired Ryan Hasher as vice president of commercial banking. He previously served as vice president of business banking and relationship manager at BBVA USA. Hasher holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the United States Naval Postgraduate School.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

What's next for Allegiance Bank, CommunityBank of Texas after merger

The merger between two large Houston community banks is expected to create a combined company with over $11 billion in assets and an equity market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes...
TEXAS STATE
pymnts

Modern Treasury, Metropolitan Commercial Bank Team on Automated Payments

Modern Treasury, a payments operations software provider, is working with Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB) in order to provide automated payment options to companies, according to a press release. The Modern Treasury platform allows companies to make and manage payments through a dashboard or application programming interface (API). It can also...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy