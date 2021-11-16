Texas Capital Bank's latest hire will help execute strategy overhaul in commercial banking

Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Jobs site Indeed Inc. said Nov. 17 it promoted five people to its senior leadership team: LaFawn Davis, new senior vice president of environmental, social and governance, and the first Black member of its senior leadership team; Sean McSherry, senior vice president of finance; Anthony Moisant, chief information office and chief security officer; Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations; and Brendan Sterne, group vice president and general manager of job seeker. "We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team," CEO Chris Hyams stated. "Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO