Jackson County conducting national search for new Health and Human Services Director

The new Washington County Public Health director has had a busy couple of weeks leading up to her first day on the job next Monday. Emily Houston’s hire by the Washington County Board of Health was approved this month, though she is now Emily Tokheim as she got married a couple days ago. Tokheim received her Master’s degree in public health at the University of Iowa this past spring where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in the same program in 2020. Originally from Panora, Tokheim says an aspect of public health she is passionate about is health policy, which was a focus of her Master’s program, “Kind of coming with that realization that the policies that really affect our daily lives have a huge impact on our health outcomes even if those policies aren’t specifically related to health. So I am really passionate about ensuring that the policies that impact the way we live every single day are designed and implemented really thoughtfully.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO