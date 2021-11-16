Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Enters South Florida with the Addition of Two Audi Stores

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver is ranked the worst metro city in America for package thefts in 2021, according to a new study by SafeWise. Denver was not even in the top 10 in 2020.
Denver is followed by San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Seattle and San Antonio. Click here to learn how researchers established the rankings.
The study also found that 64% of Americans had a package stolen in the last 12 months – that’s up almost 50% from the previous year. And, about 54% of Americans have had not one, but multiple, packages stolen over the last year.
The most...
