Cyclones find offense, coast to win over South Dakota State

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. “You can’t claim...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry “Enrique”...
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
Deceased fugitive Brian Laundrie died of suicide, a forensic anthropologist told Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino on Tuesday. Laundrie took his own life with a gunshot wound to the head, Bertolino said. "Chris and Robert are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring...
Among those killed in Sunday night's SUV crash at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin were members of a beloved group: The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The group posted about the tragedy on Facebook, saying the members who died "were the glue" that "held us together." "Our group was doing what...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards are here. The Recording Academy released the nominees Tuesday following major changes to its selection process. Earlier this year, the Academy said it would no longer use anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, and instead, rely solely on thousands of votes from the academy's voting members.
