Your Culture Doesn't Come From the Studio Space

By Paul McLane - Radio World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll see it in future iterations of our studio builds. We’re entering...

The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
gatech.edu

Welding Comes to the Invention Studio

The Flowers Invention Studio, the largest student-run makerspace in the country, is a completely free space for students to make whatever their hearts desire. Spread across three rooms in the Manufacturing Related Disciplines Complex (MRDC), there are machines for all kinds of projects — a waterjet, 3D printer, a computer numerical control mill, and more. Though the possibilities are endless, the studio recently received a big upgrade.
cambridgeday.com

Comedy Studio coming back to Harvard Square, expecting an equally iconic space on JFK Street

Comedy Studio coming back to Harvard Square, expecting an equally iconic space on JFK Street. The Comedy Studio is returning to Harvard Square in 2022. The club, which has been in Somerville the past three years, will have a prime, 200-seat basement location at JFK and Brattle streets, trading one Harvard Square institution for another: That’s where The World’s Only Curious George Store was for 23 years, until the coming of The Abbot led eventually to a shutdown. It positions the club to capture a college audience and tourists that flow through the square, as well as visitors getting around by T – customers that are harder to find at the current site.
ArchDaily

Tessalace Commercial Office Space / Studio Ardete

Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, KONE, TATA TISCON, Ultratech. Text description provided by the architects. The chances of a commercial building losing its identity in a sea of clones of glass and steel are quite high. Le Corbusier, however, managed to craft an entire city's commercial and institutional complexes whilst imparting a unique character to each form. Tessalace is an endeavor in a similar direction – celebrating the materiality of concrete. Located in Sector 82, Mohali, an upcoming industrial area, this project is a commercial building to lease out typical floors as offices for corporates and IT organizations. However, the design intent was to craft a commercial building with a soul and distinct personality.
Phoenix Business Journal

ACE Awards CEO of the year: Chris Mihaletos knows success comes from a culture of family and teamwork

Chris Mihaletos, who is now CEO of AIMS Companies, a Scottsdale-based specialty contractor that provides a range of industrial, municipal and utility services, said he got his start in Phoenix after googling businesses that were for sale. He ended up buying a family business that was for sale in Laveen and worked with the previous owners to get going on his own; through acquisitions, that company later became AIMS.
ELLE DECOR

The 15 Best Fireplace Screens To Protect Your Space From Sparks

When shielding a flickering flame, a fireplace screen protects the surrounding area from sparks that can damage flooring or potentially create a fire hazard. Fireplace screens are available with panels that are either flat, hinged at an angle, or equipped with doors that open and close. No matter which style you choose, the best fireplace screens are protective and decorative, and they are easy to move, open, or adjust. So, whether your logs are real or fake, these 15 top-rated fireplace screens make the whole setup far safer and more sophisticated.
sevendaysvt

In Cold Climes Across the World, People Have Sauna Culture. Why Doesn't Vermont?

As I approached the glass doors of Balnea, a spa and bathhouse tucked into a mountainside on the shores of Lac Gale in Bromont, Québec, my first thought was: This should be a lot more expensive. For less than $30 each, my partner and I had purchased three hours in which our only task — can we ever stop thinking in terms of tasks? — was, essentially, to raise and lower our body temperatures.
TIME

Buying a House Feels Impossible These Days. Here Are 6 Innovative Paths to Homeownership

A dozen Grade-A eggs will run you about $0.40 more than they did a year ago, and you’ll have to fork over $0.66 more for a pound of ground beef. At the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now $1.23 higher than it was in 2020. But few year-over-year price increases compare to what’s happened to the American housing market. The sale price of a median home in the U.S. has ballooned by more than $67,000 in the past year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — surging from just under $338,000 to nearly $405,000.
Millennials Priced Out of Home Ownership

Spread the lovemore Why do 20% of Millennials (25-40-year-olds) in the US believe homeownership is completely unobtainable? To start, rentals across the US are on the rise. The Fair Market Rents (FMRs) compile data every year to determine the cost of the 40th percentile gross rents for typical,
Paste Magazine

The Next Era of Dracula Could Come From the Newly Formed Hammer Studios

One of the U.K.’s most iconic brands will be given a new shot in the arm, as British horror legends Hammer Films have announced a deal with Network Distributing to form a newly christened company, Hammer Studios Ltd. The move is intended to both ramp up the restoration (and presumably rereleases) of iconic Hammer properties, and produce new films and projects, according to Variety. The new company will be headed by Network managing director Tim Beddows, financial director Jonathan Lack and Hammer CEO Simon Oakes.
Sourcing Journal

Mavi Exec Reflects on Brand’s 30th Anniversary

Mavi, which means “blue” in Turkish, has stayed true to its meaning and its mission to produce quality men’s and women’s jeans since it launched 30 years ago in Istanbul. The denim industry’s definition of “quality,” however, has evolved into one that prioritizes sustainable production methods, enduring designs and opportunities to give back to people and the planet. Mavi has stepped up to the challenge with lifestyle collections made with organic cotton, pre-consumer recycled cotton, Tencel and water-saving wash techniques. The company’s annual Indigo Turtle Project tees support the Ecological Research Society’s efforts to protect endangered sea turtles, and its first...
