Your Culture Doesn't Come From the Studio Space

Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, KONE, TATA TISCON, Ultratech. Text description provided by the architects. The chances of a commercial building losing its identity in a sea of clones of glass and steel are quite high. Le Corbusier, however, managed to craft an entire city's commercial and institutional complexes whilst imparting a unique character to each form. Tessalace is an endeavor in a similar direction – celebrating the materiality of concrete. Located in Sector 82, Mohali, an upcoming industrial area, this project is a commercial building to lease out typical floors as offices for corporates and IT organizations. However, the design intent was to craft a commercial building with a soul and distinct personality.
