Latest bowl projections for Kentucky
After getting off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time since 2019 before getting back on the winning track with a 34-17 win...247sports.com
After getting off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time since 2019 before getting back on the winning track with a 34-17 win...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0