ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Council votes to revoke business license of motel

By Sarah Killian
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The city of Birmingham voted to revoke the business license of...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 8

Joe Hasberryjr
5d ago

my best friend lived there for about six months and he told me it's a 💉 drug spot and very nasty rooms and Shadyside of people running it shut it down it has to stop now people got robbed there he said he seen it all and told someone working there they act like it was normal 😒💥🔫

Reply
3
Laura Brooks Bailey
5d ago

that’s where homeless ppl who can get up the money go stay for a few nights. Or some live there. Where are they going to go? They are already extremely strict. If your names not on the room you aren’t allowed in. I mean it’s run like a rehab almost in that they monitor who’s coming in and out.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City Council#Business License#Economy#The Usa Economy Lodge
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse: 'I support the BLM movement'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of murder last week after shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wis., during civil unrest there last year, said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said during an interview with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy