Birmingham City Council votes to revoke business license of motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The city of Birmingham voted to revoke the business license of...www.wvtm13.com
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The city of Birmingham voted to revoke the business license of...www.wvtm13.com
my best friend lived there for about six months and he told me it's a 💉 drug spot and very nasty rooms and Shadyside of people running it shut it down it has to stop now people got robbed there he said he seen it all and told someone working there they act like it was normal 😒💥🔫
that’s where homeless ppl who can get up the money go stay for a few nights. Or some live there. Where are they going to go? They are already extremely strict. If your names not on the room you aren’t allowed in. I mean it’s run like a rehab almost in that they monitor who’s coming in and out.
Comments / 8