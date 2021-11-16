Indianapolis Colts' wild-card hopes ride on beating good teams, starting with Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts isn’t a powerhouse matchup, but there is much to discuss regarding both sides. So much has occurred in the NFL season that the Urban Meyer controversy feels like a lifetime ago, and the lifeless Jaguars have now won two of their last three games. The Colts have turned around some early misfortunes and are 4-2 in their previous six games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO