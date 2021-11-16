ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts' wild-card hopes ride on beating good teams, starting with Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs

By ESPN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The days of playing the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and New York...

Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Bucs#Jets#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Titans
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2021

Despite a relatively short NFL career, Andrew Luck is considered one of the great quarterbacks during his time — especially during his collegiate career where he transformed Stanford’s football program. For this article, we will take a look at Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2021. Andrew Luck’s Net Worth in...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 coaches on the NFL hot seat after Week 8

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
NFL
thefocus.news

Meet Bills cornerback Taron Johnson's stunning girlfriend Meg DiMarco

Meet Taron Johnson’s stunning girlfriend Meg DiMarco, after the Bills cornerback made his first interception of the 2021 NFL season. Taron Johnson is a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills having played college football at Weber State. The 25-year-old was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Storylines, prediction in must-win for Colts’ playoff hopes

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts isn’t a powerhouse matchup, but there is much to discuss regarding both sides. So much has occurred in the NFL season that the Urban Meyer controversy feels like a lifetime ago, and the lifeless Jaguars have now won two of their last three games. The Colts have turned around some early misfortunes and are 4-2 in their previous six games.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Now Sit Atop AFC East Standings After Colts Thump Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England. The Patriots had the weekend off after earning a 25-0 Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Sunday’s results included good news for the Patriots, particularly as the Buffalo Bills fell at home, 41-15, to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, the Patriots are now sitting atop the AFC East standings with a 7-4 record, just ahead of Buffalo. The Bills currently have a 6-4 record. AFC East Standings 1. New England Patriots, 7-4 2. Buffalo Bills, 6-4 3. Miami Dolphins, 4-7 4. New...
NFL

