Indianapolis Colts' wild-card hopes ride on beating good teams, starting with Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England.
The Patriots had the weekend off after earning a 25-0 Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Sunday’s results included good news for the Patriots, particularly as the Buffalo Bills fell at home, 41-15, to the Indianapolis Colts.
As a result, the Patriots are now sitting atop the AFC East standings with a 7-4 record, just ahead of Buffalo. The Bills currently have a 6-4 record.
AFC East Standings
1. New England Patriots, 7-4
2. Buffalo Bills, 6-4
3. Miami Dolphins, 4-7
4. New...
Comments / 0