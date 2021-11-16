ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

3D Ultrasound Tampa

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Pregnancy is very precious for any parent, and it becomes more special when you can see the face of your unborn baby. Isn't it fascinating? Well, for that, you have to do a 3D ultrasound to get a great image. Are you living in Tampa and don't know where to do...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
CANCER
chaindrugreview.com

Walgreens and VillageMD to expand in Tampa

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD announced plans on Friday to open 20 new Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Tampa area over the next year. The. first Village Medical at Walgreens location in Tampa opened on Oct. 26 at 6996 U.S. Highway 19...
DEERFIELD, IL
wfla.com

Tampa Oyster Fest Presented by Frameworks of Tampa is Back!

Now more than ever schools and teachers are noticing young people are having a hard time post Covid-19 pandemic. They have to overcome obstacles of being at home and in challenging learning environments for months. They have to re-learn some things and be reminded of others. Frameworks of Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Ultrasound#Ultrasounds#Blood Test#Preggoland Mamas#4d Ultrasound
Shawano Leader

Can I Exercise On The Day Of My Ultrasound Cavitation Treatment?

Utracavitation also known as liposuction without surgery consists of a painless reducing type treatment with immediate effects whose objective is to eliminate the fat deposits present in the body without the need to carry out a surgical procedure. Thus, the ultracavitation achieves a modeling in the general contour of the body while eliminating problems such as cellulite. It uses ultrasound to reach fat, eliminate it and that this is later eliminated by the body itself.
WORKOUTS
Axios

Axios Tampa Bay

The Tampa Museum of Art unveiled impressive plans for a $68 million expansion and redevelopment of its building and land on Curtis Hixon Park, adding about 51,000 square feet of new space to the existing 25,000-square-foot museum. The most striking feature will be a luminous suspended event space thrusting toward...
TAMPA, FL
TVOvermind

Is Tampa Baes Worth Watching?

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of reality TV shows. As a result, it’s getting harder and harder to decide which ones are worth your time. One of the latest reality shows to hit the airwaves is the Amazon Prime series Tampa Baes. The show follows a group of lesbian friends living in the Tampa Florida area. The series was released on November 15 and the first season consists of 8 episodes. However, even before the show’s release, it was already receiving criticism for a lack of diversity which ultimately resulted in reduced excitement for many viewers. Now that the series is out, there are still a lot of people who are on the fence about whether or not they want to check it out. Keep reading to find out whether or not Tampa Baes is worth watching.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Tampa Bay Business Journal

One Tampa Bay, nonprofit: Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay has a big vision: to make Tampa Bay hunger-free by 2025. Its team of over 150 people are working together to lead the fight against hunger, one meal at a time. To reach their goal, the organization is increasing connections for people to get benefits and services they need, including SNAP, Medicaid, and workforce training. Since the pandemic, almost a million people in the area reported struggling with hunger.
CHARITIES
813area.com

Lunch in Downtown Tampa

If you work downtown, lucky you when it comes to lunch. Dozens of ethnic cuisines (Jerk Hut), lots of favorite chains such as First Watch, Jimmy Johns, or Bruegger's Bagels. Many of the hotels in Tampa serve up super lunch fare, most notably Sheraton’s Ashley Street Grille and Avanzare American cuisine at Hyatt Regency Tampa. Looking for places to eat for business lunch? Drive over to nearby Hyde Park, SoHo, Café Dufrain, Jackson Street Bistro or Mise En Place for an upscale bite and close the deal. Lunch in Downtown Tampa boasts hot donuts and hot dog carts as well as these everyday lunch spots, busy but worth it.
TAMPA, FL
tampabayparenting.com

Tampa Catholic High School

Tampa Catholic High School is a co-educational school of the Diocese of St. Petersburg dedicated to providing students with “Veritas et Caritas” (truth and charity) through educational excellence in a Christ centered environment. Its curriculum reinforces critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, problem solving and depth of understanding necessary for 21st-century learners.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hanukkah events in Tampa Bay

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, comes early this year. The exact dates change every year because Hanukkah is always on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar. This year, it runs eight days and nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. The following is a list of some Hanukkah-related activities in the Tampa Bay area.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy