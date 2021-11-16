Morning Skate: Red Wings at Stars

DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut for the Dallas Stars, a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "I just tried to put myself in a good spot and take away the lower half of the net and be patient," Oettinger said. "Obviously, those guys are so good in tight. Thankfully, I was able to come up with a few saves in tight there. Those were turning points in the game, and it's the goalie's job to step up, especially if you let in a couple goals that aren't the strongest, it's important to respond and give those guys confidence."

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO