Hello, Chimney. 9-1-1 fans were glad to see you back Monday night. And we know the character was super excited to see an old friend. As 9-1-1 fans are well aware, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is off in search of his wife, Maddie. The dispatcher is suffering from postpartum depression. In the season five premiere, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) dropped baby Jee-Yun off at the 118. She left Chimney a video message, telling her husband “You don’t need to go to the police or come looking for me. I’m not in any danger and no one is making me do this. But Jee is not safe with me.”

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO